Roadmap to recovery: How will Ireland's big cities cope with life after Covid-19?

In this Saturday big read, our journalists explore the challenges facing Dublin, Cork and Galway as they eventually emerge from lockdown

Garda Lorcan Cassidy crosses a deserted Ha'penny bridge in Dublin as he patrols the deserted city centre streets. Picture; Gerry Mooney
People on Henry street in Dublin's city centre as Covid-19 estrictions begin to ease, Friday May 22, 2020. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Garda Lorcan Cassidy crosses a deserted Ha&rsquo;penny bridge in Dublin as he patrols the deserted city centre streets. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Garda Lorcan Cassidy crosses a deserted Ha’penny bridge in Dublin as he patrols the deserted city centre streets. Picture; Gerry Mooney

People on Henry street in Dublin's city centre as Covid-19 estrictions begin to ease, Friday May 22, 2020. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

People on Henry street in Dublin's city centre as Covid-19 estrictions begin to ease, Friday May 22, 2020. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Garda Lorcan Cassidy crosses a deserted Ha’penny bridge in Dublin as he patrols the deserted city centre streets. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Caroline O'Doherty, Ralph Riegel and Eavan Murray

Dublin’s city workers face urban battle for space as offices open

Caroline O'Doherty

PLANTS drooped in hanging baskets, the clothes in shop windows were a season out of date and the remnants of decorations from a hastily abandoned St Patrick’s Day still hung in doorways.

But other than those sorry reminders, Dublin on day four of phase one of the great reopening looked a lot like Dublin before anyone had ever heard of Covid-19.