Roadblock: Taxi drivers against Free Now charges

Dozens of taxi drivers brought Mount Street in Dublin's city centre to a standstill yesterday in protest at commission hikes.

The unofficial protest by individual drivers saw taxis parked outside the offices of the taxi hailing app Free Now.

A number of drivers stood outside the office with placards stating their opposition to what they say is a 3pc hike in the 12pc commission the company charges drivers.

Officials from Free Now could not be reached for comment last night.

