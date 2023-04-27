Road users urged to ‘take greater care’ over Bank Holiday weekend as fatalities up 8pc

Gardaí will have an increased presence on the roads across the country over the May Bank Holiday weekend

Road users are being urged to “take greater care” over the May Bank Holiday Weekend, as road fatalities have increased by 8pc this year.

To date in 2023, a total of 56 people have died on Irish roads, an increase of four compared to the same date in 2022.

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have launched a joint road safety appeal ahead of the long weekend.

It comes as RSA collision data shows that the May Bank Holiday is a “high risk period” for crashes with a total of seven people killed and 83 seriously injured over the same weekend in the last five years.

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries urges motorists to drive safely this May bank holiday weekend

Last year’s May Bank Holiday was a tragic weekend for road safety with four fatalities and 27 people seriously injured, the RSA said.

Enforcement statistics released by Gardaí for last year’s long weekend show that they detected:

2,820 speeding incidents;

154 motorists driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 13pc of these were recorded between the hours of 6am and 2pm across the weekend;

91 drivers not wearing a seatbelt, and:

212 drivers using a mobile phone.

Gardaí will have an increased presence on the roads across the country over the long weekend. The force said it will target the “four lifesaver offences and dangerous driving activity”, of speeding, mobile phone use while driving, seatbelt compliance and intoxicated driving.

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau has urged road users to “prioritise safety”.

"The gardaí will have a high visibility presence this weekend and a focus on the four lifesaver offences; speeding, mobile phone use while driving, seatbelt compliance and intoxicated driving. It's up to each and every one of us to do our part to keep ourselves and others safe,” she said.

“We focus on these offences as research tells us that they are the biggest causes of fatal and serious injuries on the road."

She said people can do their part this weekend by driving within the speed limit and according to the road and traffic conditions, and also by putting on seatbelts and ensuring all passengers do likewise before commencing journeys.

“When behind the wheel, ignore your phone it’s not worth the distraction and finally never, ever drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and remember that you may still be over the limit the following morning. By following these simple guidelines, we can all do our part to prevent accidents and keep our roads safe,” she added.

“Let's make this May Bank Holiday weekend a safe and enjoyable one for all.”

Meanwhile, Director of Partnership and External Affairs at the RSA, Sarah O’Connor said the roads will be a “much busier” with people travelling on short breaks.

"Many will be travelling to and from sporting and local events too, so the advice is to slow down and expect the unexpected on your journey. I would also specifically appeal to drivers to watch out for people cycling, walking, horse riding and riding motorbikes. By doing so, we can ensure that the weekend remains free of trauma for families,” she said.

Ms O’Connor said road safety is “not an impossible thing to achieve” as there were no fatalities over the recent St. Patrick’s Bank Holiday weekend.

To help drivers stay alert behind the wheel over the Bank Holiday Weekend, the RSA and Applegreen will provide free cups of coffee to drivers between 2pm and 8pm on Friday, April 28, and Monday, May 1, at participating service stations.