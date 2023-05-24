Road diversions, gardaí at scene and major clean-up underway after hazardous waste spillage on N2

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a major oil spillage from an overturned lorry in Co Louth.

The incident occurred at Funshog on the N2, and a major cleanup operation has been put into place.

A significant amount of battery acid and barrels of oil is understood to be spread across the busy road.

Louth County Council and gardaí attended the incident last night and the road was closed at 9pm due to the potentially hazardous nature of the spillage.

The Fire Service has also been tasked with classifying material and it has been determined that much of it falls under the category of hazardous waste, which requires removal by specialist waste removal crews, who have been onsite since 8am this morning.

A spokesperson for Louth County Council asked motorists to avoid the area to allow the work to be safely carried out.

“Once the area is cleared, mechanical excavators may be utilized to dig and remove any affected bank areas to prevent seepage to lands,” the statement said.

“Diversions are in place at the junction of N2 and L2253 road to Philipstown on the Ardee side and at the junction of the N2 and R169 road to Dunleer on the Collon side.

“Updates will issue when the area is clear.”