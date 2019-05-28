Roads will be closed and a no-fly zone will be implemented ahead of the visit by US President Donald Trump to Ireland next week.

Road closures and no-fly zone for days ahead of Trump's visit

Traffic restrictions and road closures will be put in place in west Clare from next Monday, two days before Air Force One is due to land at Shannon Airport.

Mr Trump will stay at his family-owned hotel and golf resort at Doonbeg.

A massive security operation is being mounted for the visit and will involve road closures, traffic restrictions and diversions for a period of five days.

It is also expected that the Irish Aviation Authority will implement a no-fly zone in the vicinity of Doonbeg for the duration of the visit.

Gardaí have already held information nights for residents about the plans.

Irish Independent