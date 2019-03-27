Road closed outside Dublin hospital due to house fire

EMERGENCY services are currently dealing with a house fire which has led to road closures near the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Shortly before 10am fire crews were alerted to a derelict building on fire near the hospital on the North Circular Road.

Five units from the Dublin Fire Brigade were dispatched to the scene while gardai closed off a section of the North Circular Road outside Mountjoy Prison and the Mater Hospital.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

A DFB spokesman said on Twitter: “North Circular Road currently closed as five units deal with a fire near the junction of Dorset St. Diversions in place, avoid if possible”.

The fire has been contained but emergency services remain at the scene. Significant damage is visible at the front of the building with the roof severely damaged from the fire.

Online Editors