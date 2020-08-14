RNLI thank stranger who left sweet gift at lifeboat station door after two cousins who went missing off Galway Bay rescued

RNLI were called out to assist the boat on Lough Derg (PA)

The RNLI's Galway lifeboat team has thanked a stranger who left a sweet gift on the doorstep of the lifeboat station door this morning.

A member of the search and rescue crew was pleasantly surprised when he came across a box of Cadbury's Heroes while on his way to work.

Sharing a picture of the kind gesture on Twitter, they wrote: "While on his way to work this morning our LOM [Lifeboat Operations Manager] found this gift at the Lifeboat Station door. Thank you whoever you are #FridayFeeling"

While on his way to work this morning our LOM found this gift at the Lifeboat Station door. Thank you whoever you are #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/1pF1EzSxXm — RNLI Galway Lifeboat (@GalwayLifeboat) August 14, 2020

The gift was a fitting choice for the lifeboat crew who carried out a major overnight search and rescue operation of Galway bay after two cousins, Ellen Glynn (17) and Sara Feeney (23), had had drifted almost 20 miles out to sea while paddle boarding on Furbo beach on Wednesday.

Fisherman Patrick Oliver, a shoremember of the Galway Lifeboat Station, and his son Morgan found the women clinging to a lobster pot after spending 15 hours at sea.

"In fairness to them, they held on to a buoy on the surface and they held onto one another. That’s what kept them there until we found them," Patrick told RTÉ's Liveline yesterday.

"I’d say they hung on together throughout the night which was the best thing to do, so they didn’t separate," he added.

Speaking to the Irish Independent from her hospital bed, Ellen said she and Sara are "so happy and thankful" for the efforts of the search and rescue teams.

