The RNLI rushed to the assistance of four teenagers in distress off the coast of Co Cork this evening.

RNLI scrambles lifeboat to rescue four teens from dinghy adrift off the coast of Cork

Castletownbere RNLI was launched at 5.10pm to assist a small dinghy with four people on board off the Beara peninsula in West Cork.

The small vessel was spotted in difficulty by a concerned member of the public at the entrance to Castletownbere Harbour.

It appeared to have no power and was drifting out to sea when the alarm was raised.

The lifeboat, under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty, was launched within minutes. It located the casualty at the Harbour’s mouth shortly afterwards.

Castletownbere harbour in west Cork. Credit: Google Maps

The four sailors on board were uninjured and taken on board the lifeboat together with their small craft.

"It was the correct decision to call the lifeboat for help and avert a potential tragedy," said Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Paul Stevens.

"This swift action resulted in a positive outcome."

Online Editors