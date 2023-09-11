RNLI rescues five people off Cork coast after boat engine fails

A crew of seven volunteer members of the RNLI towed the boat and its passengers back to Cork harbour.

Five people were rescued by the RNLI in Co Cork today when the boat they were travelling on suffered engine failure.

The seven-metre motorboat was approximately two miles off Ballycroneen in East Cork when it was brought to safety by a volunteer lifeboat crew from Ballycotton RNLI earlier today.

RNLI lifeboat The Austin Lidbury was requested to launch by Valentia Coast Guard at 1.47pm today to a report of five people on board a motorboat in difficulty.

A spokesperson said conditions were slightly choppy with gale force winds and an incoming tide.

“The boat had dropped anchor to secure position until the lifeboat arrived. The crew of seven volunteer crew members were quickly on the scene and able to assess the situation,” the spokesperson from Ballycotton RNLI said.

“The decision was made to establish a stern tow line and bring the boat and its passengers back to Cork harbour.

“Once the tow line was secured the lifeboat and stricken boat made way at a speed of 4-5 knots.

“As they got closer the vessel was brought on an alongside tow to berth up at the Hugh Coveney pier in the Port of Cork where the harbour master and Crosshaven RNLI launch authority were on standby on the pontoon to assist.”

Ballycotton RNLI lifeboat coxswain Eolan Walsh said all five people were wearing lifejackets when rescuers arrived, and the owner of the boat had called for help as soon as they encountered difficulties.

“We would advise people to take the correct water safety advice for the activity they are taking part in and to always make sure they have a means of raising the alarm if things go wrong,” he said.

The lifeboat crew returned to Ballycotton just after 5pm where it was washed down and refuelled ready for the next callout.

Ballycotton lifeboat crew was made up of coxswain Eolan Walsh, deputy mechanic Alan Cott, Eolan Breathnach, Aine Flynn, Stephen Sloane, Michael Kenneally and Ronan Lynch.

The RNLI continues to provide an on call 24/7 search and rescue lifeboat service.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble, dial 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.