Risk of more flooding to come with heavy rain to return by middle of the week

Flood waters were ankle-deep at Coyle's of Raphoe Centra shop in Co Donegal.

Cyclists pass the cliffs of Kilkee, Co Clare as more than 2,500 cyclists made their way across much of the Banner County on Saturday, taking in breathtaking views, braving some challenging weather and enjoying some dry spells, too, at the annual Skoda Ring of Clare. We can also expect challenging weather this week. Photo: Brian Arthur

As Europe struggles with intense heatwaves and devastating wildfires, back home we are set for more rain with the possibility of flooding.

Met Éireann forecasts the weather will become more unsettled from the middle of this week with widespread rain and the chance of more localised flooding.

Yesterday, council crews, business people and homeowners were counting the cost of flash floods that hit Raphoe and Castlefin in Co Donegal on Saturday night.

Edward Coyle, owner of the Centra shop Coyle’s of Raphoe, said the flood waters were ankle-deep.

“The flood defences we have in place that we created ourselves did work. They were just overwhelmed with so much rain… and we know it’s going to happen again, we’ll have to fortify ourselves for that,” said Mr Coyle.

“We have reduced capacity to serve customers. We opened today but we’re not fully operational. We plan to be fully operational on Monday. Now we are just busy cleaning everything.

“There was a great community spirit with everybody coming to help push out the water. And even today, there’s more members of the community who are not employed here or have no connection with here, but they’re here cleaning the floor and cleaning the shelves. I am appreciative of the community in general for helping.”

Severe flooding in Castlederg, Co Tyrone

He estimates the damage to the shop will be nearly €5,000, but said “there’s nothing in place from the Government to access any emergency funds or help to get us flood insurance”.

“There are flood relief plans in place to help alleviate flooding problems, but that has not progressed and they have not come to fruition. We’re not looking for anything new. We’re looking for them [the Government] to deliver on what they already promised.”

Racegoers in the rain at the Juddmonte Irish Oaks Weekend at the Curragh in Kildare. Photo: Niall Carson

Between 30 and 50mm of rainfall was recorded at weather stations last week – however, it has been higher locally, especially in Donegal at the weekend.

Met Éireann’s forecaster Emer Flood said today will see a break from the very wet conditions the country has endured over the weekend.

Today will bring a mixture of cloud and bright spells. There will be well-scattered showers with plenty of dry intervals.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C to 20C, with the coolest temperature in the north and northwest with light to moderate northwest breezes.

“Unfortunately another low pressure system will be coming close to Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday. These are uncertain but it looks like we’ll be back from another style of wet breezy weather on Wednesday,” Ms Flood said.

Ms Flood said the likelihood of flooding depends on the intensity of rainfall and how much it rains in a short amount of time.

“At the moment, the models are not indicating anything too alarming, but I would not rule out the possibility of localised flooding, later in the week, particularly on Wednesday.

“Most of the data in Ireland have already recorded rainfall levels that are higher than their long-term average for July. It has been a wet month, definitely wetter than normal.”