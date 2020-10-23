Risk of floods remain as tail end of hurricane set to hit next week

Floods and strong winds are set to continue this weekend, with the remains of a hurricane hitting Ireland next week according to Met Éireann.

Status yellow warnings are still in place for much of the south and west of Ireland, with Galway and Mayo at risk of experiencing flash floods today and tomorrow.

Similarly, brute force winds are expected to continue in the two counties, while tomorrow Cork, Wexford and Waterford will face wind speeds of 50 to 65 km/h.

“Overnight wind and rain will clear eastwards during Saturday morning,” A Met Éireann forecaster said. “Whilst autumn sunshine will break through, scattered blustery showers will develop too.”

“Later in the evening, showers will intensify across Atlantic coastal counties, merging to longer spells of rain here, with some thundery falls bringing the risk of hail.”

However, it’s still unclear if the weather will actually improve next week, as the remnants of the tropical hurricane Epsilon are set to hit Ireland around Tuesday.

In the last few days, the storm has calmed down greatly, being downgraded from a category Three storm to a category One.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Epsilon just managed to graze by Bermuda last night with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Forecaster Liz Walsh said a gradual decrease in intensity is expected as the hurricane moves over colder waters and encounters strong winds.

“It is still unclear how exactly Epsilon will impact weather conditions in Ireland but the timeline remains the same - early next week around Tuesday/Wednesday,” she said.

“Met Éireann meteorologists will continue to monitor the system closely as it goes through extratropical transition over the next number of days.”

Earlier this week, heavy floods hit Cork city and Bantry, with around 100 buildings being damaged. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government will ensure businesses affected are supported.

