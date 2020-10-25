Risk of flooding as hurricane Epsilon to bring wet and windy conditions

Wet and windy conditions are expected to remain early next week thanks to hurricane Epsilon, with at least one county at risk of floods.

Met Éireann sent out a yellow weather warning for Donegal today and tomorrow, as heavy and prolonged showers of rain or hail are expected. They forecasted rainfall accumulations of 25 to 40 mm, with it being possibly higher in mountainous areas.

As a result, there is a risk of some spot flooding, and driving conditions are naturally expected to be hazardous. There may also be some thundery showers.

The bad weather as of late can be blamed on hurricane Epsilon, which while it has not reached Ireland yet, has resulted in low pressure. According to meteorologist Liz Walsh, low pressure is set to lead to frontal rain.

“Current guidance keeps the low pressure system itself - and by default the strongest winds - out to the west of Ireland in the central North Atlantic,” she said.

“Epsilon is expected to transition to a mid-latitude low over the western north Atlantic by Monday. Its remnants will then become absorbed into another low pressure system currently tracking eastwards over Newfoundland.”

On a final note, she added that the jet stream is likely to remain strong through the following forecasted period, producing spells of wet and windy weather.

Hurricane Epsilon has changed greatly over the last number of days, starting off as a category three hurricane and subsequently being downgraded to category one. It’s expected to cause large waves off the Canadian coasts near Nova Scotia, but still remain largely at sea.

Online Editors