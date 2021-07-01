‘Risk of chaos’ in EU airports as Digital Green Certificate launches today, Ireland only state not ready for system

Ireland is the only European Union member state that doesn’t have the travel certificate system ready for use from today.

From today, July 1, all EU member states were to have the Digital Green Certificate implemented.

However, the European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said Ireland does not have it in place due to the HSE cyber attack.

Speaking at a briefing in Brussels he said: “I want to confirm that we have a really good evolution with all the member states, except Ireland, til now.

"Due to a cyber attack in Ireland it was difficult to reach the goal to have all of the technical solutions in place before the 1st of July but for all the other member states we don't have any concerns about the way to proceed.”

The Digital Green Certificate is due to be implemented in Ireland on July 19.

This would allow anyone who has been fully vaccinated, has recovered from the disease or has received a negative PCR test to travel within the EU.

However, the Government has repeated that its advice is no one should travel for non-essential reasons unless they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19.

This comes as groups representing Europe's largest airlines and airports have warned of chaos and hours-long queues unless countries better coordinate the roll-out of the EU's digital Covid-19 certificate and ensure passengers are processed before arriving at airports.

As the travel certificate comes into effect today airports group ACI and airlines representative bodies A4E, IATA and ERA warned in a letter to EU national leaders of a "worrying patchwork of approaches" across the continent.

"As passenger traffic increases in the coming weeks, the risk of chaos at European Airports is real," the groups said in the joint letter sent on Monday.

The letter said the only way to avoid huge queues and delays during the peak summer season was to implement a system whereby both the vaccination certificate and passenger locator forms are processed remotely before the passenger arrives at the airport.

Checks must only take place in the country of departure and not on arrival and national governments should manage the health data and provide equipment to check the QR codes, the letter said.

"A high level of fragmentation and differences in the implementation of the DCC ... as well as continued duplication of document checks in several states is alarming," it said.

ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec, one of the signatories, said his airport members were "getting very concerned".

"Coping with this increase is going to be an unprecedented challenge"," he said. The amount of verification still being done manually at airports was making him "very, very nervous," he added.

The amount of time navigating airports during a journey has doubled to three hours from one and a half hours before the pandemic, said IATA's European vice president Rafael Schvartzman, another signatory.

If no changes were made and capacity returned to pre-Covid levels, that could theoretically increase to an unacceptable five or even eight hours, he said.

Ahead of a meeting of European countries on the digital certificate on Tuesday, the European Commission issued guidance for member states that echoed some of the concerns, noting that 10 different combinations of checks were being planned by various countries.

This risks leading to "unnecessary duplication of measures and as a consequence to queues and crowding at airports."

The situation, caused in party by "national politics" risks undermining passenger confidence, said A4E managing director Thomas Reynaert.