'Risk of being exposed to Covid 100 times greater than four months ago' - experts warn as 1,066 new cases and three more deaths confirmed

There have been 1,066 new cases and three further deaths confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This brings the total case count to 54,476 cases and there have been 1,871 Covid-related deaths.

In this last 14 days, 14,404 new cases have been confirmed, the five-day moving average is 1,160 cases per day.

There are 313 people in hospitals with Covid-19 as of 2pm today, with 20 new admissions in the past 24 hours. There are currently 37 patients with Covid-19 in ICU.

Nationally, 116,640 cases have been carried out in the last 7 days and the positivity rate stands at 6.9pc.

There were 649 new outbreaks notified in the week up to October 17, with 71pc of those in private households, and 29pc in other locations.

Six additional outbreaks have been notified in nursing homes and community hospitals in the last week.

Today is the first day of Level Five restrictions, including a 5km travel limit and the closure of all but essential retail businesses.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan urged people to adhere to the restrictions.

He pleaded: "We are now in Level 5 because the disease is at very serious levels in our country and posing a significant risk to public health.

"We all need to stay at home, except for essential work and exceptional circumstances. If you are a confirmed case self isolate at home, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case restrict your movements at home, if you are experiencing symptoms or believe you are a close contact - restrict your movements and contact your GP."

"We're not going to contact trace our way out of this," Dr Holohan said when asked about the collapse of the tracing system over the weekend.

"The HSE has done a significant job to increase the scale of that tracing system to what it is now."

Dr Holohan reminded people that individual behaviour and hygiene practice is the best defence against the disease.

It has to be the priority to slow the spread in the community if people living in nursing homes are to be protected, according to Dr Holohan. "It will be impossible to protect nursing homes otherwise."

Dr Heather Burns, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "The 14-day incidence was at 3 per 100,000 at the end of June, today it is 302 per 100,000 population. The risk of you being exposed to COVID-19 is now 100 times greater than it was 4 months ago. Please limit your risk by staying at home and following public health advice."

Dr Burns continued to say: "Our positivity rate in schools is 2.8pc when we test close contacts in schools. Whereas in the general public, that figures is 13pc. This supports the position that schools are not prime environments for the spread of the disease."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: "The reproduction number is 1.3 -1.4 nationally. Our collective goal now is to suppress transmission of the virus and bring our case numbers to manageable levels. If we work hard together to get the reproduction number to 0.5, we should succeed in reducing cases to below 100 a day in six weeks time."

Prof Nolan says it remains to be seen if the measures have been introduced in time to prevent ICUs being inundated with higher numbers due to the higher prevalence of the disease in the community.

"In the last few weeks we have gone from one or fewer deaths per day to reporting on average five deaths per day now.

"There are now over 16,000 tests being done per day. In June and July, we were seeing a positivity rate of below 1pc but now it is around 7pc but yesterday's rate was 5.9pc so that may be an indicator we are starting to see this stabilise," Prof Nolan said.

Today is the first day in quite a while that the five-day moving average is less than the preceding day, Prof Nolan points out.

"Unfortunately, one of the lessons learned from Dublin due to measures being introduced earlier there is that after 14 days of Level Three, the incidence began to rise once again."

"We are seeing in this phase of the pandemic, not just in Ireland but right across Europe and the world, that the largest percentage of cases were in younger people but it is just a matter of time before it spreads to the older populations in a worrying incidence."

"Too many is the short answer" to the amount of ICU admissions being experienced at the minute, Professor Nolan says, and says that in the Summer a Covid-19 death was a rarity whereas now "we aren't going a day without one or several."

Prof Nolan emphasises that while it is rare to see someone under the age of 45 die from the virus, roughly 3pc of people over 65 that contract the virus will die.

Crucially, Prof Nolan says that R0 number is now believed to be 1.3 or 1.4, which is down from 1.5 but says, worryingly, the growth rate increased again this week and estimates it at between 5-8pc.

Dr Holohan said: "We are in effect, asking everyone to act like they are a close contact of someone with the disease, and stay at home for all but essential reasons.

"We have good reason to believe that when people should be self-isolating, they may be moving around their house, as we have seen a large share of cases from household outbreaks."

Dublin's R0 number is estimated lower than the rest of the country at 1.2-1.3.

"The doubling time is now between 9 and 14 days, but that is if we didn't change anything and we are fully expecting that to change due to restrictions."

The median age of cases in the last 14 days is 31, 69pc of cases were people under the age of 45 while 8pc of cases were 65 years or older.

7,172 were males and 7,218 were females of positive cases in the last fortnight.

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, added: "Based on our experience, widespread community transmission results in spread to vulnerable groups in congregated settings. The single most effective measure to protect vulnerable groups, including nursing homes, is to reduce community transmission significantly. Every one of us has a role to play to achieve this."

There has been widespread shock at the news that all but two residents and two nursing staff of Nightingale Nursing Home in Ahascragh had tested positive with one resident dying and two more being admitted to hospital today.

25 out of 27 residents in the nursing home have tested positive.

This comes as a further five people died in Northern Ireland while 1,042 new cases were confirmed.

The news broke earlier that Northern Ireland Finance Minister Conor Murphy was isolating as a close family member had tested positive.

Online Editors