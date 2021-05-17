The Government has warned there is risk medical records and other patient information may be “abused” by the criminal hackers who launched a cyber attack on the health service last week.

In a statement, the Government said the ransomware attack was a “despicable” crime as it targeted “critical health infrastructure and sensitive patient data”.

“Any public release by the criminals behind this attack of any stolen patient data is equally and utterly contemptible,” it said.

“There is a risk that the medical and other data of patients will be abused. Anyone who is affected is urged to contact the HSE and the Garda authorities,” it added.

The statement added that gardaí are , “working actively” with their international partners and pursuing “every avenue available in investigating those responsible”.

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau is leading on the criminal investigation and is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and the HSE.

The Government said the attack on Ireland’s health care system was carried out by an international cyber-crime gang.

“It is aimed at nothing other than extorting money and those who carried it out have no concern for the severe impact on patients needing care or for the privacy of those whose private information has been stolen,” it added.

The Government said they are adopting a “determined and methodical approach to resolving the impact of this attack”.

They said there are hundreds of people working on the response to the cyber-attacks.

“All necessary resources and personnel are engaged in support of the HSE. The response to the attack is being led by the National Cyber Security Centre, working in very close collaboration with the HSE, the Government’s Chief Information Officer and a specialist cyber security contractor,” it said

“In addition, a number of private sector cyber security experts have volunteered their support in recent days,” it added.

“The HSE is continuing to make the necessary arrangements in the interim to provide the maximum possible availability of services to patients across the State. While the process will, inevitably, take some time, the HSE and its partners are working to ensure that the maintenance and restoration of care for patients can progress in the coming days.”