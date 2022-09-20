Rising energy bills: no switching help for apartment dwellers stuck with one gas or electricity provider

The committee was told that increases in energy bills for apartment dwellers higher than other households.

THE energy regulator has said she is powerless to help apartment dwellers stuck with high energy bills switch to cheaper providers amid concerns they are being fleeced by above average price increases.

While all households are facing rising bills, People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said some of the increases she was aware of for apartment dwellers were inexplicably higher than all others.

"The amount per kilowatt hour for gas is at least three times higher than it is for you and me and these customers can not switch,” she said.

Energy regulator Aoife MacEvilly said she had no powers to intervene and insist people be given the right to switch provider because they were not individual direct customers of an energy supplier.

The gas was bought in by whoever owned or managed the building and supplied to the various apartments after that.

“These people are heat customers, not gas customers,” Ms MacEvilly said. She said issues with the contract for heat needed to be taken up with whoever supplied it.

More generally, she said an arrangement by which residents collectively received their heat from one source was classified as a district heating scheme and the energy regulator currently had no powers in relation to such schemes.

Ms Smith said the lack of protections was worrying given government plans to dramatically increase district heating schemes to make use of collective sources of waste and renewable heat.

“These people are being charged more than anybody else, but they can’t switch provider like everybody else is told to,” she said.

The issue was raised at the Oireachtas Committee on the Environment and Climate Action where other limits on the regulator’s powers to help people with soaring prices during the current energy crisis were also discussed.

The Irish Independent revealed this week that electricity and gas suppliers were imposing huge increases in standing charges despite customers already being hit with massive unit price rises.

The investigation show some suppliers were charging up to €700 a year regardless of how much or little energy a customer used.

Committee members said it was hard to understand why these increases were happening and said the timing was of particular concern.

It was also pointed out that it was hard to incentivise people to cut their energy use to help with the strained supply situation when their standing charges rose regardless.

Karen Trant, who is charge of customer policy with the energy regulator, said the body did not have the legal remit to go in and investigate the standing charge.

“Any review of the standing charge would be price regulation and we don’t have that remit,” she said.

“It’s a free market so it’s not regulated.”

The regulator representatives told the committee they also did not know to what extent people were ‘self-disconnecting’ from energy suppliers or if it was to do with inability to pay as they did not have access to that level of information.

They said, however, that the message needed to get out that there was a moratorium on all disconnections from the start of December to the end of February this winter.

For registered vulnerable customers and those on prepay schemes because of financial hardship, the moratorium extended from the start of October to the end of March.