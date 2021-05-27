Spider bites from noble false widows can be so severe that it requires hospital treatment, a new study has revealed (Photo: PA/Buglife)

A spider originating from the Canary Islands has become of one the most common species of spider in Ireland and those bitten may require hospital treatment.

Scientists in NUI Galway have spent the past number of years studying the Noble False Widow spider and have discovered symptoms of its bites are similar to those of the Black Widow spider.

Its venomous spider bite is becoming more prevalent in Ireland, with some people needing hospital treatment.

Bite symptoms can range from mild swelling to intense pain, with some experiencing swelling which can last days.

The researchers discovered that the spider shares similar toxins to the Black Widow spider, a spider when can cause painful venomous bites.

Researchers found that 111 toxins out of 140 in the Noble False Widow's venom were common with the Black Widow.

It is thought that a genetic mutation within the species made the spider adapt to new environments.

Bites from the spider in some cases resulted limb stiffness, and in rare cases patients were treated for minor wounds and bacterial infections.

Noble False Widow bites usually occur in the home, particularly when people are sleeping or the spider has been trapped in clothes.

The findings were published in the Journal of Clinical Toxicology.

The researchers have successfully established a DNA database to allow doctors to identify future False Noble Widow spider bites.

The Noble False Widow is originally thought to have derived from the Canary Island and Madeira, originally popping up in Ireland in the late 1990s. It has spread worldwide over the past two decades.