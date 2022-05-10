Rise in ‘roaming’ dog attacks on people sparks call for owners safety campaign

There’s been a rise in the number of dog attacks on humans and other dogs in the last five years.

There were 1,705 attacks on humans reported between 2016 and 2021, with the numbers rising in each of the years.

It comes as one farmer said dogs should not be able to “roam wherever they want” after he lost 20 ewes that were mauled to death by a dog.

Figures provided to the Irish Independent show that while there has been a rise in attacks on people and other dogs, the number of attacks on livestock has decreased slightly. Nevertheless, a recent series of fatal attacks on sheep has led to calls from farmers for tougher sanctions for “irresponsible” pet owners after roaming dogs killed dozens of sheep in rural areas.

Farmer Stephen Ryan from King’s Yard, Co Limerick, lost his 20 ewes in the attack at Christmas.

He said there needs to be greater enforcement of the laws currently in place.

Under the Control of Dogs Act, fines of up to €2,500 and imprisonment for up to three months can be imposed on owners of marauding dogs.

Mr Ryan, who owns farmland near Newcastle, Co Tipperary, said he reported the incident to gardaí but has not been made aware of any outcome in the investigation.

A garda spokesperson confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

“They [the ewes] were in lamb at the time and would have been worth about €150 a piece, but some were worth more,” Mr Ryan said.

The hill sheep farmer lives close to Galtymore, the highest peak of the Galtee Mountains, which is a popular area with hillwalkers.

Mr Ryan said he and his wife erected signs urging people not to bring dogs with them due to the number of sheep in the area.

“The dogs should be left at home, they shouldn’t be allowed roam wherever they want.” Two weeks ago, his neighbour Michael Coyne also had a number of sheep savaged by a dog.

He lost 27 hoggets (lambs) after an Alsatian attacked the flock. The dog was later shot in an area of commonage by another neighbour trying to protect his animals.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred in Newcastle, Co Tipperary, in which a number of sheep were attacked on April 26, 2022,” a garda spokesperson said. “Enquiries are ongoing.”

Mr Coyne told the Irish Independent there have been 11 dog attacks on his animals in the last 30 years.

“In 2018 I had 34 lambs killed. The biggest thing is people not taking responsibility for their dogs,” he said.

“In the recent attack we lost 27, worth about €4,000, but there were more injured due to the stress of what happened. They were attacked by an Alsatian that was as big as a wolf.”

Since 2016, gardaí have received reports of 1,351 attacks on livestock.

There has been a decline in the last two years, with 164 reported in 2021 compared to 250 in 2016.

However, the number of attacks on people has increased, with 1,705 reported between 2016 and 2021.

There were 250 attacks in 2016, 253 in 2017, 294 in 2018, 302 in 2019, 277 in 2020 and 329 in 2021.

There has also been a slight increase in attacks on other dogs, with 181 reported in 2021, compared to 140 in 2016.

In total there were 4,009 attacks on livestock, dogs and humans reported. When compared with the population and the number of licensed dog holders, the amount of attacks are relatively low.

The most recent figures provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development show that 200,000 individual dog licences were issued in 2020.

However, the true number of dog owners is expected to be higher as not all dogs are registered.

Dog charities say there was an increase in ownership during the pandemic due to people working from home and looking for companionship during lockdowns.

They are urging pet owners to take precautions when bringing their animals out in public.

Dogs Trust Ireland recently launched a ‘Be Dog Safe’ campaign after learning that 320 people were hospitalised in 2020 due to dog bites.

“Our fear is that this figure could rise with the recent increase in dog ownership,” a Dogs Trust spokesperson said.

While the majority of attacks are reported to gardaí, some county councils also record incidents involving dogs.

Hundreds of dog attacks are being reported to local authorities every year and involve a range of breeds – including those not on the restricted-breed list.

In Ireland, laws introduced in 1998 imposed restrictions on 11 different breeds of dog including Rottweilers, German shepherds (Alsatians), English Bull Terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, Bull Mastiffs, Dobermann Pinschers, Rhodesian Ridgebacks, and any dogs which are a cross of those on the list.

Included in the restrictions are that the animals be muzzled while in public and held on a strong lead by a person above the age of 16.

The attacks recorded on people in the past five years involved non-specified breeds, Terrier, German Shepherd, Jack Russell, Collie, Bull Mastiff, Labrador, Greyhound and American Pitbull.