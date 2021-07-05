Rise in income limit to make more people eligible for State mortgage

More first-time buyers will be able to apply for State-backed mortgages, with income limits for the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme set to increase.

There are also plans to cut the interest rates on the Government home loans for people seeking to buy their first house.

Under plans being considered as part of the soon-to-be-announced Housing for All plan, the income ceiling for the home-loan scheme will be increased to €65,000 for single people seeking their first mortgage.

The current income cap is €50,000 and it is hoped increasing the ceiling will mean more people will be able to get their first mortgage. The income cap for couples is €70,000 and there are no plans to increase this amount.

Meanwhile, the interest rates on the loans are also expected to be reduced by 0.25pc. This will bring the interest to 3.05pc for a 25-year loan and 3.3pc for a 30-year mortgage. The new rates will include mortgage protection. However, it will only apply to loans drawn down after the rates are introduced.

The Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme was introduced in 2018 to provide State-supported lending to first-time buyers who could not get a mortgage from a private lender or bank.

The loans allow people on low to moderate incomes draw down a mortgage from their local authority to buy a new or second-hand home. One-off houses can also be funded under the scheme.

The value of a home purchased cannot exceed €320,000 in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow, and cannot exceed €250,000 elsewhere in the country.

Since the scheme was introduced, more than 2,100 first-time buyers have drawn down around €360 million.

Potential house buyers must have been turned down for a loan by at least two mortgage lenders to be eligible for the scheme.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is expected to unveil his Housing for All plan in the coming weeks.

According to the latest residential market review from leading property advisors DNG, house-price inflation is now running at its highest level since 2017. Prices are now 11.1pc higher at a national level and are 9.4pc higher in the capital than June last year.