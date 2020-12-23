Rise in assaults on gardaí as 837 incidents recorded in first 10 months of 2020

There has been a consistent rise in the number of assaults on gardaí as new figures reveal 837 officers were assaulted in just the first 10 months of this year.

Between 2016 and 2019, there has been an 18.89pc increase in assaults against gardaí, a trend which shows no sign of abating, Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond has said.

The Fine Gael deputy is calling for increased supports for gardaí that are harmed in the line of duty.

“On a regular basis, gardaí are exposed to the worst crimes in our society. They deserve our total respect but unfortunately many receive abuse while on duty.”

“It has been confirmed to me through a Parliamentary Question to the Minister for Justice, that as of October, 837 gardaí have been assaulted while carrying out their work.

“There has been a steady increase in the reports of gardaí being assaulted while working since 2016, when 704 assaults were recorded.

“These assaults range from obstruction to minor assault and assault causing harm,” Deputy Richmond said.

The Fine Gael TD said the rise in assaults, both within the general public and against gardaí, is “very worrying”.

“No one deserves to be assaulted in their place of work and gardaí are no exception.

“Those that put themselves at risk to protect our families and communities deserve our respect and admiration, not abuse and a risk to their safety. Tailored supports must be provided to these gardaí, both physical and mental, to support them through their recovery and beyond.

“I have repeatedly engaged with the Minister for Justice on the need for increased mental health supports for all Garda Síochána staff and these figures reinforce the need for such approaches”.

Deputy Richmond believes it is vital this trend is addressed in 2021 and has requested further information from the Minister of Justice on specific supports for those injured in the line of duty.

