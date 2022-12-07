Rights body uses legal powers to call councils to meeting over lack of Traveller accommodation

A human rights body is using its legal powers to call a meeting with seven local authorities over their failure to provide appropriate accommodation for Travellers.

Seven local authorities are being urged to implement an equality action plan for Traveller accommodation, as the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) utilises a legal mechanism to call a meeting.

The Commission is using powers under Section 32(1) of the 2014 IHREC Act, to call South Dublin, Limerick City and County, Tipperary, Donegal, Mayo, Cork City and Wicklow, to discuss the introduction of a plan to improve Traveller accommodation and services.

In 2019, the Commission invited each of the 31 local authorities within the State to undertake a similar equality review.

Chief Commissioner Sinéad Gibney said: “This is an important opportunity to improve the provision of Traveller-specific accommodation services and it will provide valuable learning for the future, including new practices to better meet the needs of our Traveller population.

“The State’s failure to provide culturally appropriate accommodation for members of the Traveller community has long been criticised by the UN, the EU and various international human rights bodies.

“It has resulted in Traveller individuals and families living in unsanitary and unsafe conditions, being forced into homelessness, and leaving behind their cultural heritage.

“Equality law must identify solutions in areas like this, which are, for myriad reasons, resistant to change. We look forward to working positively and progressively with the local authorities involved to achieve best practice in providing accommodation to Traveller communities nationwide.”

The Commission said its approach was informed by the responses of local authorities to the Equality Reviews, and a geographical spread that reflects a national reach.

Meanwhile the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) has published a report stating one local authority is “doing better for children” living on a halting site.

The ‘No End in Site’ report, published in 2021, detailed an investigation by the OCO into complaints made by 11 families who were living on a local authority housing site.

In an update to the report, the OCO has found that living conditions have improved for many children after the local authority responsible prioritised implementation of OCO recommendations.

In the original report, the OCO found that there was a “persistent problem with rodent infestation; inadequate sanitation; extreme overcrowding; safety concerns about access to the site; illegal dumping nearby; inconsistent and inadequate waste disposal; inadequate heating systems; unsafe electrical works; a high rate of childhood illness caused by living conditions; a lack of safe play areas for children and housing applications not being progressed.”

The report made ten recommendations relating to the site where 66 children and their families were living.

All 10 recommendations were accepted by the local authority. Since publishing the report the OCO has engaged with all stakeholders, the local authority; the residents and their advocates; and children on the site.

Commenting on the update to the report, the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, said: “My team has re-visited the site at the centre of this investigation and there is no doubt that significant work has taken place since…

“The Local Authority involved has prioritised both short and long term commitments they made in relation our recommendations, and this has resulted in better living conditions for many children.

“For example, there is now a caretaker working five days a week at the site to log and report maintenance issues, as well as a dedicated phone line for residents to log complaints. Four welfare units containing washing and toileting facilities, and two mobile homes have been replaced. Four mobile homes are expected by the end of this year and additional welfare units in the New Year.

“There is also better administration of housing needs by the local authority and disputes regarding credited time on the housing list are looked at favourably by the local authority where records and files are unclear, or have not been kept.

“The local authority has also reduced the steepness of the dangerous overhanging cliff face, and works on the footpath to provide a safe passageway for children walking to school are near completion.”