Right track: New tech university TUS ‘worth €420m a year to local region’

TUS comprises a student population of more than 14,000 and a staff of approximately 2,000 people working full-time and part-time across six campuses in Athlone, Limerick, Clonmel, Ennis and Thurles. Pictured at the official opening was Jakub Kostanski, Darcey Lawless and Zara Thomas. Photo: Julien Behal

At the official opening were Shelley Ann McCarthy-Buckingham, deputy president post grad affairs TUS Students Union, and Niall Naughton, deputy president for the Midlands TUS Students Union. Photo: Julien Behal

Ireland’s newest technological university (TU) will be worth an estimated €420m a year to the economies of the regions it serves.

Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) which came into being yesterday, arises from a merger of Athlone Institute of Technology and Limerick Institute of Technology.

It is the third TU – and two more are due next year – under a strategy to transform the higher education landscape by combining institutes of technology to create a smaller number of larger and stronger institutions.

TUS is the first trans-regional TU and embraces the six campuses of the two former institutes; Athlone, two in Limerick city as well as in Ennis, Co Clare, and Thurles and Clonmel in Co Tipperary.

It has a student population of more than 14,000 and about 2,000 full-time and part-time staff.

The abbreviated version of its name, TUS, echoes the Irish word for beginning, tús, and its inaugural president Professor Vincent Cunnane said it would be a new university, driving development and investment across its regions.

Professor Cunnane said TUS would have a lasting legacy that would bolster the regions from an education, social, economic and cultural perspective to benefit generations to come.

He said yesterday was a momentous occasion for staff and students, and also hugely significant for the wider economic landscape of the midlands and midwest with an estimated annual financial impact of about €420m.

He said that, as the country emerged from the pandemic, TUS was ideally positioned to provide access to the highest level of education, technology and research to a hinterland with a population of almost 850,000.

“This is especially relevant in the context of the exponential growth of the digital economy and the societal shift towards remote working, rural migration and the revival of the regions.

“The demand for upskilling and reskilling has never been greater, nor has the demand from enterprises to collaborate with higher education on research, innovation and development as they adapt to the post-pandemic economy,” he said

Prof Cunnane said TUS would foster a wider and deeper skills base that would make the regions more attractive for inward investment.

“This will help grow future jobs and incomes as well as deeply impacting the social and cultural fabric of the communities we serve.”

TUS was launched through an interactive opening ceremony that took place in the Athlone International Arena and the former Limerick IT’s Millennium Theatre in Moylish,

Junior Minister for Further and Higher Education Niall Collins, a TD for Limerick, said TUS was a celebration of what could be achieved through collaboration and connectedness across regions, which was key to growth and prosperity at a micro and macro level.