‘Right now, there are young people in your community who may need a safe place to live’ – Tusla launches foster care drive

Shannon Joyce and Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman at the launch of Tusla National Fostering Week 2022. The aim of National Fostering Week is to raise awareness of fostering and recruit new carers across Ireland. Photo: Marc O’Sullivan

Shannon Joyce was seven years old when she first went into foster care with her younger brother and sister.

Now in her early 20s, Ms Joyce – who stayed with her family until last summer – says her whole experience of foster care “has been a rollercoaster to say the least”.

“I've met so many people and heard so many stories throughout the years. I wouldn't change a thing," she said.

"I'm so happy that I can take all the experiences I have had and all the lessons I have learned and use them to be the best role model and mentor I can be for the young people I teach. Fostering can be an amazingly positive experience for the carers and children."

Read More

The care leaver is now helping to launch a new campaign, Tusla National Fostering Week 2022, which starts today. It is aimed at raising awareness for local placements for older children.

The child and family agency is seeking new carers in homes across Ireland, with an emphasis on keeping a young person in their own community to maintain connections with their friends, school and sporting activities.

There are currently 3,984 foster carers who have opened their homes to 5,265 children. Last year saw 213 new carers joining Tusla, with 556 children entering foster families for the first time.

On the launch of National Fostering Week, Tusla’s National Director of Services and Integration, Kate Duggan, said these carers provide a “safe, secure and stable home environment for the most vulnerable in our society”.

“Right now, there are children and young people in your community who may need a safe place to live,” she said.

“A local placement will ensure they can maintain connections with their friends, sports, school and community. If you have been considering fostering, we would urge you to have another think about the positive difference you would make in the life of children and young people in your community.”

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said Ireland should be proud of the fact that over 90pc of all children in care reside with foster families, a figure that compares favourably with our European neighbours.

“I would like to take this opportunity to again recognise and acknowledge the work of foster carers. They have made this achievement possible, through their committed care of these children,” he said.

For more information, log on to www.fostering.ie or email tusla.fostering@tusla.ie.