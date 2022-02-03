‘Ridiculous’ passport delays prevent family from meeting baby for six months

A mother who has been waiting six months for her baby’s passport has hit out at how delays have prevented her family from meeting her first-born son.

Ana Boicenco (28) gave birth to her son Adam nine months ago and applied for his passport in July. She was given an estimated date of delivery of September.

Every time she phoned, emailed or contacted the Passport Office’s online chat service, she was told the documents were being verified.

However, it was only in December that she was requested to send additional documents proving her residency.

Ms Boicenco, who is originally from Moldova and also has a Romanian passport, has been living in Ireland for six years. Her husband has been resident here for seven years.

“The question is, why were my documents just sitting there from July until December when they could have been verified as soon as they got them?

“We sent all the documentation requested but they came back five months later asking for further proof of residency,” she said.

“Nobody at home has got to meet him – not my grandmother, my auntie, my dad or my husband’s mother and dad.

“In the six years I have lived in Ireland I couldn’t go home for Christmas or New Year due to work and now that I’m on maternity leave I could take some holidays, but we missed that chance.”

She also had difficulty getting Adam’s birth certificate and had to drive from Dublin to the General Register Office in Co Roscommon.

“It has been ridiculous from the start,” she said.

Both she and her husband had to provide copies of their passports when submitting their son’s application.

Her own passport expires this month and she had to phone the Passport Office multiple times to enquire about getting her documentation back.

“It has been very stressful,” said Ms Boicenco.

If a baby is born to a parent with EU citizenship, they must submit proof they have been resident in Ireland for three of the four years before their child’s birth.

Hundreds of parents applying for first-time passports for their children have suffered lengthy delays.

Jeema John, who has been working as a nurse in Ireland for the last five years, has been waiting six months for her son Christin’s passport.

She applied on July 8 and submitted all the necessary documentation.

After hearing nothing, she asked her local TD, Jack Chambers, to get in touch and was told her application had been halted because the processing time exceeded five months and it was “automatically cancelled”.

“I am so stressed and upset,” she said. “I was advised to wait for the cancellation email and I still haven’t received it a month later.

“I don’t know why this happened. We have the necessary visa, we’ve been living and working here and have bought a house here.

“His great-grandparents are in India and they really want to see him. I’m on unpaid maternity leave and it won’t be possible for me to take leave when I go back to work. I just don’t understand why this has happened when we did everything we were asked.”

When contacted by the Irish Independent, the Passport Office said it would not comment on individual cases.