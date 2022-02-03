| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Ridiculous’ passport delays prevent family from meeting baby for six months

Ana Boicenco with her nine-month-old son Adam. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Ana Boicenco with her nine-month-old son Adam. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ana Boicenco with her nine-month-old son Adam. Photo: Frank McGrath

Ana Boicenco with her nine-month-old son Adam. Photo: Frank McGrath

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

A mother who has been waiting six months for her baby’s passport has hit out at how delays have prevented her family from meeting her first-born son.

Ana Boicenco (28) gave birth to her son Adam nine months ago and applied for his passport in July. She was given an estimated date of delivery of September.

Most Watched

Privacy