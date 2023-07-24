Rhodes wildfires: Up to 750 Irish tourists on Greek island

Tui cancels flights and holidays to the island due to blazes

Tourists are evacuated as wildfires burn near Lindos, on the island of Rhodes. Photo: Reuters

Up to 750 Irish people are holidaying on the Greek island of Rhodes, as the south of the island is enveloped in wildfires and a number of tourists have been evacuated from their hotels.

Holiday operator Tui has cancelled flights and holidays to the island, up to and including Tuesday.

Ryanair said its flights to and from Rhodes are currently operating as normal and are unaffected by the forest fires.

It said the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up a help desk at Rhodes Airport to assist visitors who have lost their travel documents and it will accept temporary travel documents issued by Greek police.

The blazes are affecting the south-eastern part of the island. Most Irish holidaymakers are in the north, where the airport and port are located.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has been contacted by Irish nationals affected by the wildfires.

“The wildfires have caused road closures and extensive damage to property, particularly in the centre of the island, and some areas are being evacuated,” a spokesperson said.

“Irish citizens are being advised to be alert and stay away from the affected areas and to move rapidly out of any areas affected. This is an evolving situation and citizens should comply with evacuation orders and follow the instructions from the emergency services and local authorities.”

Irish Travel Agents Association president Paul Hackett told the Irish Independent: “Just to give context, Rhodes is 80km long and 40km wide. And the fires are in the south, in Lardos, which is close to one of the large resort areas, Lindos.

Resorts evacuated as blaze rages out of control on Greek island of Rhodes

“In some cases, some of the properties in that area have been evacuated and people are being looked after in evacuation centres while the fires are raging.

“For people in other parts of the island, it’s normal life. The airport and port are in the north of the island.

“We spoke to Irish customers in the north today. They said thanks for checking in and that they’re fine.

“Ryanair and Tui each have two flights a week. Tui has holiday packages. So, what they’re doing for Wednesday, July 26, their next flight, is customers can opt to cancel and get a full refund, change their holiday, or they can travel if things calm down. Tui are being good about the change options, they aren’t looking further out, as the situation is evolving.

“We estimate there’s up to 700 or 750 Irish holidaymakers who are out there.”

He said Tui representatives are visiting the evacuation centres to find out where their customers are.

Mr Hackett said from the customers he had spoken to, they had been in contact with Tui reps and were in the process of being accommodated.

“We aren’t hearing alarming reports or horror stories,” he added.

“I am sure at the time, when people are evacuated from a hotel, it’s quite frightening. But it’s very reassuring that people are safe and secure, because that’s all that matters.

“They can’t get the time back from their holidays but being safe is the main thing.”

Tui said it has 300 company representatives, drivers and service workers on the ground.

“We are continuing flight operations to and from Rhodes to bring guests home as planned on their scheduled departures,” said a spokesperson.

“We appreciate how distressing and difficult this situation is for customers who have been evacuated… we’ll continue to work with the relevant authorities to do all we can to support and are working on plans to get customers home.”

It said it has cancelled all outbound flights to Rhodes, up to and including Tuesday and passengers due to travel on these flights will receive full refunds.

It asked all passengers to keep in touch with its staff on the ground.

Passengers due to travel on Wednesday will be offered a fee-free “amend” to another holiday or the option to cancel for a full refund. Those customers currently on holiday elsewhere in Rhodes will return on their scheduled flights.

“The safety and well-being of our customers and teams remains our top priority,” the company added.

One woman from Co Meath claimed online that she had travelled from Dublin to Rhodes on Saturday with Tui without any warning of wildfires and had to be evacuated.

She wrote: “We were put on a plane from Dublin to Rhodes yesterday without any mention of an evacuation taking place. We are in Rhodes in a school with no water or working bathroom facilities, no communication as to when or where we are to go. Tui reps have no information!

“The local people of Rhodes were so amazing and helpful and kind. They provided so much food and water, as well as lifts to the town centre to get taxis. We really appreciate it so much.”