Revolut refuses to say if it reported its ‘Toy Show’ outage to the Central Bank

Revolut is refusing to say whether it has reported its Late Late Toy Show outage to the Central Bank, which is considering its application for authorisation as an e-money provider.

The financial technology company’s Irish business is authorised by the Bank of Lithuania since migrating its regulation to the Baltic country last year due to Brexit. The Irish Central Bank oversees its conduct of business in Ireland.

The firm has been trying to get authorised in Ireland since July 2019 but was unable to secure a licence before the UK left the European Union last December 31.

Now the company is potentially facing awkward questions from regulators about its IT resilience and ability to handle large transaction volumes without risk to customers.

Asked whether Revolut had notified the Central Bank about its operational breakdown two weeks ago, a spokesperson said the company does not comment on dialogue with regulators.

While Revolut does not have a direct reporting obligation to the Irish regulator, it was required to tell the Bank of Lithuania about the problems, which then would be shared throughout the European regulatory system.

“The Home Competent Authority upon receipt of an incident report is obliged to report the information to the EBA and the ECB and the EBA and the ECB shall, in co-operation with the Home Competent Authority assess the relevance of the incident to other relevant authorities and shall notify them accordingly,” the Central Bank of Ireland said in a statement.

Revolut, which has about 1.5 million customers in Ireland, suffered an embarrassing crash of its payments app during the Late Late Toy Show, temporarily preventing viewers from making donations to the charity appeal.

The Toy Show, which is the most-watched television event of the year, was a major showcase for the brand after Revolut partnered with RTÉ to raise funds for children’s charities.

It was the second disruption the digital money firm had experienced that same day after millions of customers worldwide had problems signing in, making payments and topping up their accounts on Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year in many countries.

The two high-profile tech failures in short succession represented a reputational risk to the firm, which is trying to mount a challenge to traditional banks with its promise of “hassle-free” payments and cheap, simple financial services.

Revolut’s 30-month wait for an e-money licence approval is an unusually long period for the Central Bank to make a decision.

According to the Central Bank’s most recent service standard performance report, covering the first half of the year, 90pc of all applications are turned around within four months of receipt.

Only months before it submitted its Irish application, Revolut admitted it had a systems failure that meant an automated process for screening suspicious transactions was not working.

European Banking Authority guidelines for reporting major incidents require firms to look at whether transactions were affected, if users were affected, service downtime, security or systems breaches and economic impact.

Updated guidelines are coming into effect next month.

The Lithuanian registration allows the firm to “passport” its services into other EU countries while keeping its headquarters in London.

Revolut has said that when it receives its Irish e-money licence, it will migrate its Irish and Western Europe customers to its Irish entity.

Having an Irish-regulated entity means Revolut would be able to issue Irish IBANs, making it possible to receive payroll deposits on behalf of customers and potentially creating a platform for more sophisticated services.

The Central Bank has authorised 17 e-money services providers as of this week.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission yesterday announced it was opening a Phase 2 investigation into whether a proposal by the main domestic banks to form a mobile payments joint venture would harm competition in the State.

Revolut has been a vocal opponent of the joint venture, called Synch Payments.