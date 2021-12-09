| 2.7°C Dublin

Revolut refuses to say if it reported its ‘Toy Show’ outage to the Central Bank

Digital money firm aiming for authorisation in Ireland

Revolut's 30-month wait for an e-money licence approval is an unusually long period for the Central Bank to make a decision Expand

Jon Ihle

Revolut is refusing to say whether it has reported its Late Late Toy Show outage to the Central Bank, which is considering its application for authorisation as an e-money provider.

The financial technology company’s Irish business is authorised by the Bank of Lithuania since migrating its regulation to the Baltic country last year due to Brexit. The Irish Central Bank oversees its conduct of business in Ireland.

