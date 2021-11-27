Revolut chief to give up to €1m to The Late Late Toy Show appeal after viewers struggle to donate

The chief technology officer of Revolut has said he will give up to €1m to The Late Late Toy Show appeal after viewers struggled to donate through the digital payments app.

Vlad Yatsenko shared a message online this morning and said that he will personally donate €100,000 to the charity and will also match any further donations this weekend up to €1m.

Mr Yatsenko said there were some challenges last night when the campaign started.

“What an incredible support @RevolutApp customers gave to a worthy charity @RTELateLateShow! Granted, there were some challenges at the peek of the live campaign. So, I've personally donated €100K, and will also match any further donations this weekend via @RevolutApp up to €1M,” he said.

The digital payments app partnered with RTÉ to raise funds for children’s charities through The Late Late Toy Show charity appeal, which raised over €6.6m last year.

The app was experiencing technical difficulties yesterday and during The Toy Show. Host Ryan Tubridy announced on the show that the donations feature was not working.

It was reported yesterday the app was facing major problems around the globe as many customers were unable to use their account.

Some service users were unable to transfer money or top up their accounts.

Others were unable to sign into the app at all and the currency exchange feature was also affected.

Taking to Twitter last night the digital payments app said most of the issues were now fixed.

“Most of the issues with our app were fixed and should be working fine now. But if you're still experiencing any issues, please make sure to report it to our in-app support team. Our agents will be happy to help,” it said.

Those looking to make a donation to The Late Late Toy Show Appeal are encouraged to do so through the website on rte.ie/toyshowappeal.