Revised Koleos: No shortage of room but an average drive 

Renault's revised large five-seater Koleos SUV has recently gone on sale and I've being driving it. This is the second phase of the brand's flagship model. Prices start from €40,990.

It is hard to believe the first version has been around since summer 2017.

Just in case you are wondering - and many do - there is not a seven-seater version.

So what is new about Koleos II? Well they claim to have reduced the purchase price and added more equipment.

Expand Close Renault Koleos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Renault Koleos

And styling changes include a new front bumper, full-length lateral satin chrome elements with new trims on the sides and a new rear bumper. Inside is spruced up too.

There are two engine versions: the 2WDs get a 1.7 dCi 150 diesel while the 2.0 dCi 190 in 4WD mode is more powerful than before. I had the GT Line dCi 150 CVT 2WD (€44,065 including options) which really impressed on fuel consumption.

The good news is that both engines incur a drop in motor tax, Renault say. The CVT automatic gearbox worked exceptionally well.

A strong point of the car is the high level of spec. There are two trim levels: Iconic and GT Line. Iconic now has hands-free parking, two-stage reclining rear seats, full LED headlights, seven-inch touchscreen with navigation, rear-parking cameras, blind spot and lane-departure warning.

GT Line versions add an 8.7-inch touchscreen and 19-inch alloys. A smattering of other equipment includes auto dual-zone climate control, R-Link 2 multimedia system, carbon-black part leather upholstery with heated front seats, and electronically adjustable driver's seat.

The core idea of the Koleos is to generate loads of room for five. So there was a lot of interior space. I used it to the full, with the rear seats folded flat, to ferry cumbersome items (two of the cousin's bicycles, if you must know).

While it is priced in line with a car that's really well-equipped, it is limited, I think, by the lack of an occasional third row of seats. There seems to be a lot of demand for seven-seaters these days.

It felt a lot more at home on motorway and national tarmac routes compared with the less-than-accomplished response to charred secondary-road surfaces deep in middle Ireland.

I found that to be the most disappointing part of my first Irish drive in this revised Renault. It wasn't good at dealing with roads that many have to use every day. Happily, I found no need or reason to test its 210mm ground clearance.

Key rivals include the Hyundai Santa Fe, KIA Sorento (seven-seaters), Honda CR-V, as well, I suppose, as the Skoda Kodiaq, VW Tiguan, Nissan Qashqai and five-seater versions of the Nissan X-TRAIL.

Indo Motoring