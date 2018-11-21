Review finds evidence of historic child abuse in Scouting Ireland

A REVIEW of historic cases of alleged child abuse in Scouting Ireland has found evidence of 71 alleged abusers and 108 victims.

Children Minister Katherine Zappone revealed the shocking figures at an Oireachtas committee this morning.

The alleged cases relate to a period between the 1960s and 1980s.

Ms Zappone said that none of the alleged abusers are still working with Scouting Ireland.

She said reports have been made to Tusla, the Child and Family Agency and the Gardaí in relation to all of the alleged abusers who are still living.

Ms Zappone described the revelations as "deeply upsetting".

Scouting Ireland's new chairperson Aisling Kelly said she is "very distressed" to learn of the alleged abuse.

She told the committee: "It is apparent from the ongoing review of past practice, being carried out by Mr Elliott at the behest of the Board, that there is evidence of past abuse emerging from the former organisations that merged to form Scouting Ireland some sixteen years ago.

"Unfortunately, this is so as with so many other organisations in this country’s history.

"Scouting Ireland is working hard to establish the full extent of the knowledge that exists in relation to that abuse; a process that deserves time and space in order to gather an accurate picture.

"No adult volunteer wants to hear that of their organisation which forms more than a hobby for them, but rather a way of life."

Ms Kelly said: "Personally, as a mother of two very young children, this fills me with deep sadness.

"I want to say categorically that Scouting Ireland is committed to providing support and help to all victims of past abuse within Scouting and is looking to include this in our policy framework.

"The Committee should be assured that this new Board of oversight will meet this situation with integrity, compassion and dedication," she added.

Safeguarding expert Ian Elliott has been reviewing historic cases. Mr Elliot told TDs and Senators that he doesn’t believe the final figures have been uncovered. He said the numbers are expected to increase.

He said that 14 of the alleged abusers had multiple victims.

Mr Elliot said the majority of the suspected abusers are deceased.

Those who are alive have been reported to the jurisdiction they are in, including Northern Ireland and overseas.

He said he does not know what all of the living individuals are currently doing, but they are not involved in scouting and have been reported to the authorities.

