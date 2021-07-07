Revenue seize over €7.7 million worth of tobacco at Dublin Port 

Revenue have seized over €7.7 million worth of tobacco at Dublin Port in a consignment from Bulgaria.

The seizure occurred yesterday as part of routine profiling and with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Waffle.

Revenue officers seized over 12.5 tonnes of ‘roll your own’ tobacco at Dublin Port.

The consignment of tobacco included the brands; ‘The Turner Original’, ‘EastEnders’, ‘Henley’ and ‘Flandria’.

The tobacco had an estimated retail value of over €7.7 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6.3 million.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.