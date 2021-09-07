Revenue seize 864,000 concealed cigarettes worth more than €600k at Dublin Port

The cigarettes branded 'Marvel' were found concealed on a ship which arrived from Rotterdam Port. Photo: Revenue.

Cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €613,000 have been seized at Dublin Port by Revenue Officers today.

The haul of 864,000 cigarettes was found as a result of random profiling of a vessel which arrived in Ireland from Rotterdam.

The cigarettes were located in a load marked as railway sleepers.

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘Marvel’, were discovered on board the vessel following a search with Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products and investigations into the discovery are ongoing.