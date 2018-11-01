News Irish News

Thursday 1 November 2018

Revenue seize 7.2m smuggled cigarettes worth over €4m at Dublin Port

The seizure at Dublin Port
Detector dog Kelly
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Revenue have seized 7.2m smuggled cigarettes with a value of over €4m at Dublin Port.

The seizure, which was made yesterday, was part of routine Revenue operations at the port.

The cigarettes were discovered when officers conducted an examination of freight which arrived in Dublin from Rotterdam, with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Kelly.

The seized cigarettes, branded ‘Excellence’ and ‘Gold Classic’ have a retail value of over €4m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €3.2m.

Investigations are ongoing.

