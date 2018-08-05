Revenue officials seize €100,000 in cash from couple at Dublin Airport

Revenue officials have seized €100,000 in cash after searching a man and woman travelling through Dublin Airport.

The operation, which was intelligence-led, targeted a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s who were about to board a flight.

The pair were due to travel to Budapest via Dusseldorf when they were stopped by Revenue officers on Wednesday.

Following a search of the man and woman, as well as their belongings, €100,000 was discovered hidden in their hand luggage.

Dogs

“Revenue officers seized the cash suspecting it to be the proceeds of, or intending for use in, criminal activity,” a spokesman said.

On Thursday, the matter was brought before the court, where Revenue officials applied for the cash to be seized.

Judge John Lindsay granted a three-month detention order on the €100,000 at Dublin District Court.

A spokesman for Revenue said that no further information on the background or nationality of the pair in possession of the cash was available.

In a separate operation on Tuesday, Revenue officers seized more than 192,000 unstamped cigarettes.

A further 10kg of tobacco and 1,960 litres of alcohol were also recovered when officers searched a house in Laois.

The property was seized under warrant as part of an ongoing operation.

The detections were made with the help of detector dogs Elvis and Stella, and were part of a joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service and gardai.

Separately, the leader of a cross-Border crime gang and one of the biggest drug dealers in the north of the country was targeted in a series of raids by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

The Donegal gang boss (34) is a target of both garda units and anti-organised crime units within the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

He was recently jailed after being arrested over a €350,000 drug seizure being smuggled across the Border.

Sources told the Herald that the CAB operation targeted a property portfolio that the convicted drug trafficker had been attempting to establish.

“He is involved in trafficking across Donegal and the North and is attempting to establish a property empire,” they said.

Yesterday, CAB officers and gardai carried out raids across Donegal.

The properties searched were three residential homes, a solicitors firm and a property agent.

