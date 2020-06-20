Revenue officers seize €5.5m worth of herbal cannabis at Rosslare Europort

An estimated €5.54m worth of herbal cannabis was seized at Rosslare Europort this morning.

Weighing 277kg, the suspected cannabis was found by Revenue officers after an unaccompanied trailer that had arrived into Rosslare from Bilbao, Spain was searched.

A mobile x-ray scanner was used during the search and the drugs were found hidden with melons and oranges.

Investigations are ongoing.

"These routine operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295," said a Revenue spokesperson.

Online Editors