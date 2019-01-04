Revenue issue warning on latest bogus phone call scam

Revenue has issued a warning about the latest bogus phone call scam targeting members of the public.

The commission said it had been made aware of a number of people who had received phone calls from a person purporting to be calling from Revenue.

The person is allegedly advising that a tax refund is due, demanding the immediate payment of a tax bill or stating that a criminal case is being taken against the individual.

Revenue issued a warning saying that this person is not from Revenue and if that you have been targeted you should report the incident immediately.

"If you receive a telephone call purporting to be from Revenue about which you have any doubts, particularly if the call is unexpected, you should contact your Revenue Office. If you receive contact demanding payment of tax about which you have any doubt, you should contact our Collector General's Division (1890 20 30 70 or 01 738 36 63)," Revenue said in a statement.

"Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to these types of fraudulent phone calls should contact their bank or credit card company immediately and alert the gardaí.

"It is important to point out that these types of scams in no way involve Revenue’s systems or security."

Online Editors