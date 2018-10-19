Revenue issue official warning on latest bogus phone call scam

Revenue have issued an official warning on the latest bogus phone call scam.

Their security team has advised anybody who receives a suspicious call from a person purporting to work in Revenue to be wary.

The fraudulent phone calls involve the caller demanding the immediate payment of a tax bill or stating that a criminal case is being taken against the individual.

"Revenue has become aware of a number of individuals who received phone calls from a person purporting to work in Revenue," a statement from the group reads.

"This person is not calling from Revenue."

Revenue are now advising anyone who receives a suspicious phone call, particularly if the call is unexpected, to contact the Revenue Office.

They added; "If you receive contact demanding payment of tax about which you have any doubt, you should contact our Collector General's Division on 1890 20 30 70 or 01 738 36 63.

"It is important to point out that these types of scams in no way involve Revenue’s systems or security."

Although there have been no reports of anyone being taken in by this scam, anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to these types of fraudulent calls are advised to contact their bank or credit card immediately and to alert the gardaí.

