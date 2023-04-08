Revenue defends property tax payment system after households complain over ‘bullying’ letters

Revenue has insisted there are no issues with its payments system for the local property tax (LPT) after a number of homeowners said they have paid but still received letters telling them they owe the tax.

The tax authority has sent out thousands of letters warning people they have yet to pay the tax for this year or set up a payment method.

However, some of those getting the letters described them as “bullying” and questioned why they received them as they already have arrangements in place to pay the LPT.

The letters name the employer or pension provider of the homeowner and said Revenue can force the employer or pension provider to deduct what is owed at source.

The tax authority said it has issued 150,000 letters to property owners who have not paid or set up a payment method.

Revenue has also said it has powers to withhold a tax clearance certification, apply surcharges on income tax, corporation tax and capital gains tax returns or offset other tax refunds against local property tax (LPT) arrears.

One homeowner, who did not want to be named, said they got a warning letter, even though the family has a payment arrangement in place.

“They have sent a heavy-handed letter mentioning sheriffs to people who have paid on time,” they said. “The language in the letter is nothing short of bullying.”

Another homeowner said he had updated his bank details on the Revenue’s LPT page online after being forced to close his KBC account.

“I did this months ago on Revenue site. Can you guess what account they went to for the annual payment?” he said.

Revenue said its payment systems were working properly.

“There are no issues with the online payment system and direct debit payments where these were set up for 2023 or carried forward from 2022 and have been debited each month since January 2023,” it said.

It added that last November it wrote to property owners who had paid that year’s property tax using a credit or debit card or a single annual debit instruction. Property owners were told about their liability for this year and provided with the due dates by which they must select their preferred payment option.

Revenue said over half of the 150,000 property owners who received these have already corrected their position by either paying the liability or putting a payment method in place.

“Our helpline has been very busy in the last number of weeks and we are aware that some property owners thought they set up a recurring annual debit instruction in 2021, but in fact they had only put in place an arrangement to pay a single year,” Revenue said.

The rules were changed for LPT last year, requiring a new valuation for homes, the first such request to revalue since 2013.

New homes that had been exempt from the tax were liable for LPT after the changes.

Property owners were required to determine the market value of their property on November 1, 2021.

Revenue said if property owners need help in completing their LPT return or have queries, they can contact the LPT helpline at 01 738 36 26.