Revealed: Worst ‘blackspot’ streets for personal injury claims across country

Locations in Dublin, Galway and Kerry are among the worst blackspots for personal injury claims nationwide, an Irish Independent investigation can reveal.

Tralee town square was infamously dubbed the “most dangerous area in Ireland” by Education Minister and Kerry TD Norma Foley last year.

It was revealed that 27 personal injury claims had been brought against Kerry County Council for trips and falls in the area since 2004.

The Irish Independent put queries to county and city councils across the country to find out which areas have a high rate of accidents.

From Eyre Square in Galway to Temple Bar in Dublin, some streets have a more litigious history than others.

Between 2010 and 2020, 27 personal injury claims have been brought against Galway City Council for incidents in Eyre Square. A total of €229,000 has been paid out so far. Meanwhile, 11 claims are ongoing, while the council paid out no money on four of the claims.

A further 21 claims were brought for accidents in the city’s ‘Latin Quarter’ which includes High Street, Cross Street and Quay Street. Of these, 14 are still ongoing, including one claim which was made in 2010. The council has paid out just over €83,000 for incidents on these streets.

A spokesperson for Galway City Council said a breakdown of claims for these areas prior to 2010 was unavailable as “it doesn’t form part of older records and what information we have cannot be disaggregated from the city as a whole”.

In Dublin, the popular nightlife areas of Temple Bar and Harcourt Street have been subject to more than 40 claims since 2014. Dublin City Council said figures prior to 2014 are unavailable.

There have been 28 claims for accidents in Temple Bar and the surrounding streets, with the council paying out €279,500.

Read More

A spokesperson for the authority said there may have been further incidents in the vicinity of Temple Bar during this period other than those reflected in the figures. This is because sometimes Temple Bar is not specifically listed in the accident location when a claim is made.

A legal source said claimants may be reluctant to name it as the location of the incident as “there is a fear it may imply the accident happened while they were drunk”.

Harcourt Street, which is home to popular nightclubs such as Copper Face Jacks and Dicey’s, has been the subject of 15 claims and the total compensation paid out was €106,961.

In Tipperary, the council has received eight claims since 2012 after incidents in Liberty Square in Thurles. There was a settlement of €105,000 made in 2017 and a further two claims were settled for €11,000 and €13,957.

There are currently four open claims for accidents in this area, including one from 2012.

In Co Wexford, Rafter Street in Enniscorthy had previously been considered a dangerous area and efforts were made to resurface the crumbling pedestrianised street back in 2013, when broken and uneven tiles were replaced with old-style cobbles.

Local businesses speculated the area was subject to numerous injury claims. However, figures released under a Freedom of Information request show there has only been one personal injury claim between 2010 and 2020.

Dublin Gate Street in Athlone, Co Westmeath – a lively part of the county – has also only had one personal injury claim in the last 10 years.

Last year, Ms Foley outlined how dangerous Tralee’s town square was, revealing she had herself fallen there.

The square was revamped in 2004 with a limestone surface which soon caused concern as it became slippery when wet.

“It is the most dangerous stretch of area you would find anywhere – not just Tralee,” Ms Foley said.

Since the upgrade, Kerry County Council received 27 claims from people who fell there. It said it was working to ensure the area is safe for pedestrians.

Mayo County Council, Kildare County Council, Offaly County Council, Waterford City and County Council, Clare County Council and Limerick City and County Council all said they did not have data on claims relating to specific streets. Cork City Council did not respond to queries.

While Limerick City and County Council could not provide a breakdown for claims on certain streets, it did reveal there were 250 public liability claims brought in 2020 and €3,652,083 was paid out. In 2015 there were 167 claims, 246 in 2016, 204 in 2017, 225 in 2018 and 245 in 2019.

IPB Insurance acts as insurer for the majority of local authorities. Some councils are self-insured for certain claims and provided data relating to specific areas.