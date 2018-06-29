Revealed: Which Irish neighbourhood is the Pride capital of Ireland

The top 10 areas with the highest percentage of same-sex couples were revealed yesterday in a report by housing website Daft.ie.

While members of the gay community made up nearly 9% of the North Dublin village of Stoneybatter, Grand Canal Dock was close behind at 8.3% followed by Christ church at 8.2%.

Dublin 8, Drumcondra, Ranelagh, Rathmines, Smithfield, East Wall and Dublin 1 also made the list.

Author of the report, Trinity College assistant professor of economics Ronan Lyons said: “In Dublin’s most Pride-Filled Places 8% of the population are in same-sex relationships, almost three times the fraction elsewhere in the city.

“The Top Ten areas saw their share in same-sex relationships, almost three times the fraction elsewhere in the city. The Top Ten areas saw their share in same-sex relationships rise from just 5.6% in 2011 to 8% in 2016. Elsewhere in the city, the share rose by just 0.2%.

(From left to right) Daft.ie's Alex Geronimo, Brian Allen, Martin Clancy, Sarah Downey, Sonia O'Sullivan, and Rachel O'Connell with Dolly Grip in Stoneybatter. Photo: Daft.ie

Mr Lyons said the strong level in demand in these neighbourhoods is causing sale and rental prices to rise. House prices in these areas have risen by 72% in the last five years alone, compared to a 60% rise in over 30 other neighbouring districts that were also analysed.

Rents in Dublin’s pride-filled places are also €150 higher than neighbouring areas in the city.

Daft.ie representative Martin Clancy said: “As we approach Dublin’s pride weekend, this data serves both as a celebration and barometer of social change in Ireland over the last number of years.

“Similar research has been carried out in the United States, but for Ireland, this is a first and something which is both interesting and informative about the evolution of Dublin’s neighbourhood’s and the clear emergence of pride-filled places in the capital.”

Online Editors