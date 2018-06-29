News Irish News

Friday 29 June 2018

Revealed: Which Irish neighbourhood is the Pride capital of Ireland

New report by Daft.ie reveals the Irish neighbourhoods with the highest percentage of same-sex couples

(From left to right) Daft.ie's Rachel O'Connell, Sonia O'Sullivan, Sarah Downey, Martin Clancy, Brian Allen, Alex Geronimo with Dolly Grip in Stoneybatter.
Kyle Ewald

Stoneybatter is Ireland’s largest gay neighbourhood, new housing figures revealed yesterday.

The top 10 areas with the highest percentage of same-sex couples were revealed yesterday in a report by housing website Daft.ie.

While members of the gay community made up nearly 9% of the North Dublin village of Stoneybatter, Grand Canal Dock was close behind at 8.3% followed by Christ church at 8.2%.

Dublin 8, Drumcondra, Ranelagh, Rathmines, Smithfield, East Wall and Dublin 1 also made the list.

Author of the report, Trinity College assistant professor of economics Ronan Lyons said: “In Dublin’s most Pride-Filled Places 8% of the population are in same-sex relationships, almost three times the fraction elsewhere in the city.

“The Top Ten areas saw their share in same-sex relationships, almost three times the fraction elsewhere in the city. The Top Ten areas saw their share in same-sex relationships rise from just 5.6% in 2011 to 8% in 2016. Elsewhere in the city, the share rose by just 0.2%.

(From left to right) Daft.ie's Alex Geronimo, Brian Allen, Martin Clancy, Sarah Downey, Sonia O'Sullivan, and Rachel O'Connell with Dolly Grip in Stoneybatter. Photo: Daft.ie
Mr Lyons said the strong level in demand in these neighbourhoods is causing sale and rental prices to rise. House prices in these areas have risen by 72% in the last five years alone, compared to a 60% rise in over 30 other neighbouring districts that were also analysed.

Rents in Dublin’s pride-filled places are also €150 higher than neighbouring areas in the city.

Daft.ie representative Martin Clancy said: “As we approach Dublin’s pride weekend, this data serves both as a celebration and barometer of social change in Ireland over the last number of years.

“Similar research has been carried out in the United States, but for Ireland, this is a first and something which is both interesting and informative about the evolution of Dublin’s neighbourhood’s and the clear emergence of pride-filled places in the capital.”

Online Editors

