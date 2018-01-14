Revealed: Where the winning €4.4m Lotto ticket was sold

One lucky Lotto punter picked out the winning numbers in Saturday's €4.4m jackpot draw.

The National Lottery has revealed that the winning ticket was sold in Lifford, Co Donegal.

The golden Lotto ticket, worth more than €4.4 million, was sold at Daly’s Topaz on the Letterkenny Road, in Lifford, Co. Donegal. The elated store owner, Austin Daly, said: “I cannot believe it. The call came through last night and it just hit me. It was like a jolt as we immediately started spreading the word to our customers and put the news on a digital sign at the station.

"This morning there is an incredible buzz around the town and I really hope it is a local person who won. All in all it’s a great weekend for Lifford and for Donegal." The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 7, 33, 34, 40 and the bonus number was 6.

Meanwhile, down the road from Lifford, in Carndonagh, another lucky Lotto player is waking up €283,274 richer after matching five numbers and the bonus in last night’s Lotto draw, falling one number short of sharing the jackpot. This Quick Pick was sold at G & S Supermarket, Church Road in Carndonagh, Co. Donegal. The ticket was also purchased by the winner yesterday.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said the win is a "fantastic way to start the new year" for the winner. The spokesperson has appealed to ticket holders in the north west of the country to check their numbers.

Online Editors