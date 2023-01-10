Revealed: Where the Irish passport lies in 2023 global power rankings

The rankings for the world’s most powerful passport have been revealed and Ireland’s is officially ranked as the tied-sixth best passport to have.

An Irish passport will entitle a traveller to access 187 different countries or territories without having to have a visa. This is on par with France, Portugal and the UK, according to the Henley Passport Index of 2023.

The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

Once again the Japanese passport has been ranked as the top passport to hold as it will give a holder access to 193 various countries and territories worldwide - the most of any nation.

Asian countries occupied the first three spots with South Korea and Singapore sharing second spot with access to 192 areas, as measured by the International Air Transport Authority.

Germany and Spain were the top EU countries in third with access to 190 countries, ahead of Finland, Italy and Luxembourg on 189.

Austria, Denmark, Sweden and Netherlands scored 188, followed by Ireland, France, Portugal and the UK.

The bulk of the top 20 were occupied by EU countries, the US and the UK, along with the three Asian countries that topped the rankings.

The Afghan passport was classified as the weakest to have with access to just 27 overseas territories without a prior visa.

The lists of best and worst passports to hold in 2023 follow:

The best passports to hold in 2023, according to the Henley Passport Index

1. Japan (193 destinations)

2. Singapore, South Korea (192 destinations)

3. Germany, Spain (190 destinations)

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg (189 destinations)

5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden (188 destinations)

6. France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom (187 destinations)

7. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States, Czechia (186 destinations)

8. Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta (185 destinations)

9. Hungary, Poland (184 destinations)

10. Lithuania, Slovakia (183 destinations)

The worst passports to hold in 2023, according to the Henley Passport Index

102. North Korea (40 destinations)

103. Nepal, Palestine (38 destinations)

104. Somalia (35 destinations)

105. Yemen (34 destinations)

106. Pakistan (32 destinations)

107. Syria (30 destinations)

108. Iraq (29 destinations)

109. Afghanistan (27 destinations)





