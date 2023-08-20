Revealed: Where last night’s Lotto Plus Raffle winning ticket was sold as one lucky punter becomes a millionaire

The Lotto Plus Raffle typically sees between 60 and 120 winners of €500 in every draw but last night’s draw saw one player enjoy an even higher windfall due to a special Raffle event.

Each of the tickets with the winning Lotto Plus Raffle number drawn in the Saturday 19 August draw were entered into a once-off random draw where one ticket was selected to win an additional prize of €1m.

While every ticket holder who had the winning Raffle number won €500, one player has won €1m, in addition to the usual €500 prize.

The winning Raffle number was: 3249.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Thursday 17 August at Centra on Main Street in Emyvale, Co. Monaghan.

Glyn Williams who has owned the Main Street store for the past 16 years with his wife Gráinne was thrilled to hear that his shop sold the winning ticket: “There was great excitement as soon as it was announced where the winning ticket was sold as I had friends and family who were checking their own tickets on the National Lottery app last night and they saw the notification that our shop sold the big one. It’s brilliant news as this is the biggest prize that we have ever sold.

"We’re a busy store here in Emyvale, located on the main road that connects Dublin to Derry so we have a real mix of local customers as well as passing trade so the winner really could be anyone. Hopefully our customers from far and wide check their tickets soon as one person is about to get a huge surprise that they are now a millionaire.”

All Lotto Plus players, who purchased their tickets at the Centra store on the Emyvale Main Street, are now being urged to check their tickets very carefully as one Raffle winner now has a ticket worth €1,000,500. Raffle winners with retail tickets can claim their €500 prize at any An Post Office nationwide. However, when the special winning ticket is presented, the winner will be prompted to contact the National Lottery for further details.

A Lotto player in Dublin was also celebrating last night after matching five numbers and the bonus in the main draw to win €50,055. The winner scooped their Saturday night prize after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on Saturday 5 August at Adrian Peters Newsagents on The Rise in Mount Merrion, Blackrock, Co. Dublin.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s (19t August) Lotto draw were: 01, 02, 12, 21, 29, 44 and the bonus was 27.

Meanwhile, two EuroMillions players in Clare and Wexford got their weekend off to a memorable start on Friday night after matching five numbers in the 18 August EuroMillions draw to win €41,340 each.

The Clare winner scooped their Match 5 prize after purchasing their Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at SuperValu on Frances Street in Kilrush. Meanwhile, the Wexford winner was celebrating their win after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on Wednesday 16th August at Spar in Blackwater.

The winning EuroMillions numbers in Friday’s (18th August) draw were: 23, 25, 30, 44, 47 and the lucky stars were 09 and 12.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “A Lotto player in Monaghan had a truly life-changing Saturday night. Last night’s special Lotto Plus Raffle event promised to see one player become an instant millionaire and that is exactly what’s happened for a Monaghan player. While last night’s Lotto Plus Raffle saw 87 players win €500 each, just one player who purchased their ticket at Centra on the Main Street in Emyvale has won an additional €1m.”