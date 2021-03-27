ECDC figures show Ireland's over-80s enjoy best level of protection in Europe but the rollout for the rest of the population is just about the EU average.

Ireland is mid-table in the EU standings for pace of vaccination rollout, new data has shown.

Ireland has the eighth-highest percentage of an adult population inoculated in Europe with one dose of a vaccine at 13.1pc, data released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) shows.

Ireland ranks 14th on the list when it comes to the percentage of its fully vaccinated adults, though, at just 4.9pc.

The country is to the forefront with regard to vaccinating its older citizens as 90.7pc of people over 80 have received their first dose, the ECDC states.

Just Malta and Iceland, with populations a fraction of Ireland’s, boast higher figures. Ireland ranks just 15th in the EU when it comes to its next most vulnerable age cohort in the 70-79 age bracket, though.

A Financial Times vaccine tracker currently places Ireland (14) below the EU average (14.4) with regard to the number of doses given per 100 people.

Sweden, France, Czechia, Slovenia, Poland, Greece, Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Cyprus, Slovakia, Norway, Lithuania, Austria, Iceland, Denmark, Estonia and Malta all have administered more vaccine doses per capita than Ireland, with largely the same EU-brokered supply chain.

Ireland is often compared to Denmark with regard to vaccination rollout as the population’s are broadly similar, and unfortunately, Denmark are outstripping Ireland in doses given and targets for the future.

Denmark has administered over one million doses, according to latest data, while Ireland’s latest available figure is 709,000.

The Danes plans to have its vaccination programme completed by August 15, while Ireland’s aim is to have all adults vaccinated by the end of September.

August 15, is Denmark’s “worst-case scenario” the Danish Health Authority has said, with every adult to be offered at least one dose by mid-July.

Denmark previously set a target of June 27 to complete vaccinations but altered its programme following the suspension of the Astrazeneca vaccine, while Ireland has not changed its forecast with the hope the shortfall in doses received in Q1 can be made up by September.

Calls for the Irish Government and health officials to mimic the Danish timeline are likely unrealistic as the Danes have one of the most advanced and digitised healthcare systems in the world - the result of years of investment due to high levels of taxation.

A highly centralised and digitised healthcare system was what enabled Israel to broker a deal with Pfizer to secure enough doses for its population to be vaccinated in return for access to its healthcare system database so Pfizer could track how its vaccine worked in a controlled, real-world population.

Israel now has almost 10m vaccine doses administered and society is returning to normal.

Ireland’s problems with digitisation in the healthcare system are well publicised as vaccination figures are uploaded with a three-day lag, and are often altered retrospectively.

The HSE dashboard containing vaccination figures was delayed as there were issues regarding internet connections in some long-term residential facilities so vaccination figures had to be recorded manually and uploaded after-the-fact.

Since Ireland began its vaccination programme on December 29, 2020, there have been 709,348 doses administered in exactly 12 weeks, according to the latest HSE data available up to March 23.

This means, on average, Ireland has vaccinated 8,445 people per day, every day or 59,112 people per week. So far, Ireland has managed to vaccinate roughly 1.2pc of its population per week, on average.

The rollout is expected to accelerate from next week with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly saying he expected “very high volumes” of vaccine deliveries in the next few days, insisting the HSE were ready for this “step-change” in pace.

Currently, most of Ireland’s vaccinations are done midweek, with notable drop-offs at weekends. For instance, less than 10,000 vaccines have been administered on Saturday and Sunday combined in the last two weekends.

Only once has Ireland ever vaccinated more than 11,000 people across a weekend.

In a response to the Irish Independent regarding weekend vaccine figures, a HSE spokesperson said, “all available vaccine is being issued within days of being delivered into the country. So to increase the numbers of vaccinations taking place on, say, a Saturday or Sunday would require a decrease in the numbers taking place on other days.

“We are expecting vaccine supply to increase over the coming months and we will use as many locations, hours of the day and days of the week required to ensure we administer vaccines as fast as we receive them”.

Ireland’s pace of rollout lags far behind near neighbours UK, and the US. The US vaccinated close to the entire adult population of Ireland yesterday but with huge supplies available, all these comparisons do is stir up envy.

