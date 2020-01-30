Dublin is speeding towards becoming the congestion capital of the world.

Dublin is speeding towards becoming the congestion capital of the world.

Revealed: Where Dublin ranks among worst traffic in the world

But that's the only fast lane the city is in as it emerged motorists spend almost nine days a year sitting in traffic on their daily commute.

The findings from satnav company TomTom place Dublin 17th-worst out of 416 cities in 57 countries where congestion was monitored.

Traffic troubles in the capital are now the worst of any city in the European Union, with the average motorist now stuck for the equivalent of eight days and 21 hours going nowhere each year.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In