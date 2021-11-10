Revealed: Where 200km of extra power lines will be laid in power grid upgrade as new pylons ‘a last resort’

More than 200km of extra power lines, some running through overhead pylons, will be needed to boost the country’s overloaded electricity grid.

A €1bn upgrade of the grid will be announced by Eirgrid today involving replacement and reinforcement of existing power lines in 40 projects across many counties.

But four areas have been identified that need extra lines and some of those will be installed overhead with the erection of lines of new pylons.

The areas run roughly along a 25km line between Maynooth in Co Kildare and Finglas in Dublin, a 20km line between Inchicore and Carrickmines in Dublin, a 125km line from Clogher in Co Donegal to Srananagh in Co Sligo, and a 40km line between Binbane and Cathaleen’s Fall in Co Donegal. Eirgrid said the exact routes had not yet been chosen and some of the lines could be laid underground but others would have to go overhead.

Chief executive Mark Foley said new pylons were a “last resort”.

He said the company would first try to put new wires on existing pylons, put new wires and additional devices on existing pylons, or use underground solutions.

“We will still have to build some pylons but we are working the other three options very hard,” he said.

Attempts to erect pylons have run into strong community opposition.

Successive governments have tried for 16 years to build a north-south interconnector running pylons through counties Meath, Cavan and Monaghan and have only recently received Supreme Court clearance to proceed.

Climate Minister Eamon Ryan said, however, he was confident any new pylon plans would be accepted.

Speaking in Glasgow where he is attending the COP26 climate talks, he said the grid upgrade and extension was essential to decarbonise the country’s energy system.

In some areas, power lines are frequently overloaded and at risk of failure because of intense demand for electricity.

Critically, the system in general does not have enough flexibility to handle the variable flows of power from solar, onshore wind, offshore wind and microgeneration that are to provide 80pc of all electricity by the end of the decade.

“This is what we have to deliver. If we don’t deliver, we will not decarbonise,” Mr Ryan said.

“I believe it is the right strategy. I believe it will stand up when the planning system looks at it.

“And I don’t see what the alternative plan is.”

The upgrade work will also be used to entice industry, in particular data centres, away from Dublin to ensure more balanced regional development and take pressure off the capital’s struggling grid.

Mr Foley said there was capacity from Sligo to Galway and from Limerick to Cork, which would be boosted by working on existing lines so that industry would get grid connections and access to renewable power faster.

“You can’t stop Dublin growing but this is creating pointers towards that western seaboard, where there is clear capacity,” he said.

The €1bn plan comes against a background of rapidly growing electricity demand due to the increasing population, economic growth, the surge in new data centres and the move toward more electric heating and electric vehicles.

Overall demand is expected to grow by 30-50pc by 2030.

The grid must also provide for large amounts of electricity being generated in areas it never was before, such as along the north-east, south-east and south-west coasts, where offshore wind farms are to be built.

By 2030, it is intended there will be 5 gigawatts of electricity generated from offshore wind, 1.3GW from onshore wind, 1GW from solar power, 0.5GW from microgeneration – mainly solar panels on homes and businesses – and just 2.2GW from fossil fuel gas.

The first microgeneration scheme is to begin in January with householders able to cut their electricity bills by around 5pc by supplying any surplus power created from their own solar panels to the national grid.

