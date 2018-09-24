IT's official - Listowel is the tidiest town in Ireland.

Revealed: These are Ireland's tidiest towns for 2018

Hard-working volunteers in the Kerry town got the better of stiff competition from around the country to see their town crowned winner overall winner on the 60th anniversary of SuperValu Tidy Towns.

The award was presented by Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development at The Helix in DCU.

Hundreds of towns has entered competition but west was the best when it came to the judges' views on the cleanest place in Ireland.

“This is a fantastic achievement for Listowel who are very deserving winners," the minister said.

"Listowel is one of a small number of centres who have consistently entered the competition since its launch in 1958 and in the intervening years have worked steadfastly on improving their position in the TidyTowns competition.

"Today, all that dedication and effort has paid off."

Scores of towns across the country picked up awards in various categories and the minister congratulated other prize-winners.

The north Kerry town was best of a record number of 883 entries from towns and villages throughout the country.

Listowel, Co. Kerry also claimed the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town.

Other winners included Glaslough, Co. Monaghan receiving the award for Ireland’s Tidiest Village.

Westport, Co. Mayo, received the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town while Ballincollig, Co. Cork was declared as Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Speaking at the event, the minister said; "The work of all those involved in the TidyTowns effort results in the attractive and welcoming towns and villages we see all over the country.

"The voluntary work that people put in to their communities brings great pride, a great sense of achievement and great camaraderie to those communities. That is why this competition has flourished for 60 years.

Minister Ring also announced a special allocation of €1.4 million to support the work of individual Tidy Towns Committees around the country in order to mark the 60th anniversary of the event.

Last year, Birdhill in Co Tipperary won the overall Tidy Towns title for 2017.

It was also named as Ireland's Tidiest Village.

Other winners last year included Clonakilty, Co Cork, which was named Ireland's Tidiest Small Town and Westport, Co Mayo, which was named Ireland's Tidiest Large Town.

Meanwhile Ennis in Co Clare was declared Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Online Editors