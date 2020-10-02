Revealed: the toys set to top Christmas wish lists

A Baby Yoda doll hitches a ride in the backpack of an Oregon Air National Guard firefighter (Courtesy of Jaebyn Drake via AP)

A LEGO Lamborghini, Baby Yoda and vlogging equipment are going to be just some of the toys listed in letters for Santa this Christmas.

According to Argos’ top toy predictions for Christmas 2020, some of the best selling toys this winter will include a LEGO Lamborghini, a flamingo that sits on the toilet and poos, a dancing unicorn and an animatronic Baby Yoda doll.

Time in lockdown has meant that many parents reminisced about their own childhood toys, according to a survey by the retailer and that 22pc plan to gift their child something that reminds them of their own childhood.

This may be the explanation behind a Baby Yoda doll set to be the best selling toy this Christmas - for €36.40, it “summons the Force”, moves and gurgles and captured the hearts of both adults and children when it featured The Child’ from Disney’s The Mandalorian.

However, a LEGO Technic Lamborghini costing €423.50 is set to be the number one toy for 2020 according to a survey compiled by Argos.

The full list is below:

1. LEGO Technic Lamborghini €423.50

2. LEGO Adventures with Mario Starter Course €54.11

3. The Child Animatronic Edition €36.40

4. Little Live Pets ‘Gotta Go Flamingo’ €41.00

5. Laser Battle Hunters €75.00

6. L.O.L Surprise! OMG Fashion Dolls Series 3 €39.00

7. Poopsie Dancing Unicorn €60.00

8. PAW Patrol Dino Rescue Dino Patroller €78.70

9. Fisher-Price Rollin’ Rovee €68.86

10. Kidizoom Studio €70.00

A firm family favourite, LEGO is set to be another big hit with a collaboration with Nintendo, which will see a LEGO Adventures with Mario Starter Course for €54.11.

Kids and kids-at-heart will have the chance to recreate the iconic platform games in physical form, collecting coins and squashing enemies.

The survey also found that 40pc of parents are set to purchase more toys that encourage active and imaginative play than they did last year, which may explain ‘Little Live Pets ‘Gotta Go Flamingo’, an interactive flamingo that tells kids when it has to sit on its potty.

With TikTok and Youtube growing ever more popular among teenagers and children, a vlogging camera for kids (KidiZoom Studio, €70.00) makes the top 12 list.

The high-definition camera kit is just an example of vlogging equipment, which saw a 12pc increase in orders on the Argos website this year.

“You can see from the presence of an influencer studio kit and the animatronic doll that the lockdown has had a profound effect on what parents are set to purchase this year, while there are also toys – such as the LEGO Technic Lamborghini – that necessitate parents investing time in building the toy and playing alongside their children,” said toy expert Peter Jenkinson.

Juliet Ward, Head of Toy Buying at Argos said that it’s “heartening” that toys have made the list which will see families playing together.

“When we craft the list of our top toy predictions for the year, we always try to accurately gauge the ‘toy crazes’ that are set to make thousands of wish lists. This year it’s heartening to see so many toys that will encourage families to spend time together, whether that’s putting together a LEGO Lamborghini or reminiscing over the Mario games of the 80s and 90s,” she said.

Read More

Online Editors