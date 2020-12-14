Revealed: The towns and cities to benefit as Bus Éireann announces new and more frequent routes

Some 120 new driver jobs will be created, according to Bus Éireann

Bus Éireann are hiring 120 new drivers after it announced new and more frequent routes in areas nationwide.

The bus company has said the overhaul is the “most significant single enhancement of services in more than 15 years”.

It will see an upgraded town service for Navan, Co Meath, greater frequency in Cork city and Limerick city and better connectivity for Co Clare.

Navan will see a significant change in its service from December 20- changing from one bus a day Monday to Friday to two routes running every half an hour from the early morning to 11.30pm seven days a week.

Drogheda town services will also increase with the addition of two new routes operating every fifteen minutes. These routings have been designed to connect newer residential areas to the city centre.

A new cross-city service linking Glanmire with Cork University Hospital (CUH) is to be introduced with an increase of three services an hour between the current Glanmire and city centre route. Additional evening and weekend services will also be introduced on Routes 202 and 208.

In Limerick city, the 303 route will double every fifteen minutes and will be extended to include the Georgian Village.

Portroe, Co Tipperary, will see its first daily bus service to Limerick and Nenagh be introduced. This will be as part of the 323 route.

Scariff-Limerick will have weekend services introduced for the first time, while in West Clare there will be a significant increase in frequency between Ennis and West Clare and the towns of Kilkee, Doonbeg and Lahinch will be linked directly for the first time.

Service enhancements on the West Clare Network which connect to rail at Ennis, will enable passengers to travel between West Clare and Dublin in a single day for the first time using public transport.

These enhancements are being funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) through the government’s July stimulus.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “This is the largest single investment by government in Bus Éireann services in more than 15 years. These new and improved services will mean that public transport will be a viable option for more people outside Dublin than ever before.

"By providing more choice and frequency we will connect more communities and encourage the switch from cars, while also reducing traffic, air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.”

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA, said that each of these enhanced services has been “carefully considered and created to meet either increased demand or to address gaps in

existing services.”

Stephen Kent, CEO of Bus Éireann, said: “Our passenger numbers in town and city services across the country have demonstrated that investment in services is quickly followed by growth – the demand is there.

"In Waterford, for example, passenger numbers increased by 50pc, in Drogheda by 50pc and on route 220 in Cork – Ireland’s first 24 hour city route - by 70pc within a year of improvements.”

Mr Kent added that recruiting drivers nine months into a pandemic “is very positive” and he’s delighted to see more women applying for the role. According to the company, in the last few months women recruits have accounted for 15pc of new drivers hired.

