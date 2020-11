17/11/2020 Grafton Street, Dublin tonight as the Christmas lights were switched on at 7pm....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The Government is set to announce three phases of easing the Covid-19 Level 5 lockdown for the month of December on Friday.

An ‘enhanced’ Level 4 is on the cards but the final decision on what measures will come into effect will reset with Cabinet ministers.

Here’s what we know so far:

Phase 1- From December 2

Non-essential retail outlets will be reopened, allowing people to do their Christmas shopping.

Hairdressers, barbers and gyms are also expected to reopen.

Museums, galleries, cinemas may also be allowed to reopen.

Churches will be allowed to reopen with a maximum attendance at Mass of 50 people.

Outdoor sports such as golf and tennis are also expected to be permitted.

The 5km travel ban may also be lifted, so that people are allowed to travel within their own county.

But inter-county travel for non-essential reasons will continue to be banned.

Phase 2- Later in December, possibly week beginning December 7

Restaurants and bars that serve food are set to be allowed to reopen, with Government ministers considering allowing indoor dining.

The 9 substantial meal rule is being reviewed, with officials looking at new definitions for restaurants to ensure pubs are legitimately serving food.

However, so-called wet pubs are likely to remain closed until at least the new year.

Phase 3- Close to Christmas (date to be decided)

The ban on inter-county travel will be lifted

Household visits will be permitted

Guidance will be issued on how to have a safe gathering over Christmas

Limits on the numbers allowed in one household are not expected, but there may be limits on the number of other households allowed in your home at any one time.

