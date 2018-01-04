Revealed: The shop that sold the winning €39m EuroMillions jackpot ticket

A small village shop in Malahide is celebrating after being revealed as the seller of last Friday’s winning €38.9m EuroMillions Jackpot.

The owner of the Village Shop in Malahide, Amy Cong, said she found out last night when she had a visit by officials from the EuroMillions headquarters. “It was just unbelievable news,” she said, adding that she hopes the lucky winner is one of their regular customers - and that they still keep coming to her shop.

A qualified accountant, she said she never thought she would be in the newsagent trade but says she loves being out front meeting customers - especially when something like this happens. A Lotto spokesperson revealed the winner has made contact and that the ticket is in safe keeping in their HQ.

They are currently getting independent legal and financial advice. The winner wishes to remain private and is expected to collect the vast sum next week, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile Amy is overjoyed at selling the golden ticket to a lucky customer saying: “This is unbelievable. I am delighted for the winner and the area. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would sell a big winning jackpot ticket.” Ms Cong - originally from the Shandong province of Eastern China - has lived in Ireland for over 20 years and has been running the shop with her husband Ken since 2013.

The shop previously sold a Lotto Plus 1 winning ticket worth €300,000.

“This is a small shop in the centre of Malahide but we are busy and we have a lot of regular customers. We have been barely able to contain our excitement since we were told by the National Lottery yesterday that we sold the ticket,” she said.

“We had absolutely no idea! There is an amazing buzz here today. We have no idea who the lucky winner is but we wish them the best of luck in the future.” “My husband and I have been running the Village Shop for over five years now but we’ve never experienced anything like this. At the moment, we have just one employee working in the shop but today’s exciting announcement could make us a whole lot busier in the coming months as one of Ireland’s lucky Euromillions winning retailers,” she said.

Meanwhile the National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of the golden ticket has made contact and arrangements are being made for the claim to be made. A spokesperson said that will be sometime in the next few weeks. “We have verified the winning ticket and the ticket holder is understandably delighted at their good fortune. They are getting independent legal and financial advice and we look forward to having them come to the winner’s room to collect their cheque in the near future. This is a life-changing amount.”

Malahide had a very lucky EuroMillions Christmas. On Friday Dec 22nd Donnybrook Fair in the village sold a winning EuroMillions Plus ticket worth a cool €500,000 to a retired Florida-based priest home on holidays for Christmas. National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, today congratulated Amy and her team on being the sellers of the lucky EuroMillions ticket. He confirmed the shop gets a €25,000 bonus as a result. “This is fantastic news and we are delighted for Amy and everybody involved with the store in Malahide. And of course for the lucky winner. This was the third EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland in 2017 and the 12th since EuroMillions began in 2004. 2017 was also an amazing year for our EuroMillions Plus players with 31 wins of €500,000 each.”

Online Editors